Master Of Coin should win the toss

Race 1 (1,200m)



(8) FLY ISABELLA FLY has her blinkers removed and, from pole position, she should contest the finish.

(3) MEMORIAL DAY has not been far off recently and should be thereabouts.

(1) SIMPLY MAGIC is improving with racing and could challenge.

(9) GREENLIGHTRANGER and (11) PERCUSSIONIST disappointed last time but can do better.



Race 2 (1,000m)



(1) MYTHICAL DREAM is looking for four straight wins from as many starts. The exciting filly is going over the same 1,000m trip.

(4) DANCING DORA is bidding for the same four-in-a-row feat and, obviously, must be respected.

(2) SHOW TIME has ability but needs to produce her best form to make her presence felt.

(3) LOVE BITE comes from the same form line and has a tierce chance.



Race 3 (1,600m)



(3) MORAINE is maturing and could improve her impressive statistics.

There is nothing wrong with (5) CERULEAN DANCER’S record and she will not go down without a fight.

(4) PRINCESS OZMA was a ½-length behind Moraine when they met and the ½kg weight pull could see her get closer.

Stablemate (2) MAGICAL FLIGHT is well in with the 4kg claim.

(7) ANGELSEA could narrow the margin of defeat over a preferred trip.



Race 4 (1,800m)



(11) LONDON PALADIUM should improve with the extra distance. She was all at sea on debut and will come on heaps.

(2) MAIN MISSION is coming off a rest. If ready, he should run a big race.

(4) BILLY SPELLBOUND did well in his last two outings but the form has not been franked.

(12) SPARKLING JUBILEE has a shout if she behaves at the start.



Race 5 (2,000m)



(1) MASTER OF COIN has good form and gets the nod.

(4) VENGEANCE FOREVER is back from a rest and could improve with the change of scenery.

(2) IGNATIUS and (7) CHASING MAVERICKS were not disgraced in their post-maiden runs.

(8) FLAG BEARER comes into the reckoning with the 4kg claim.



Race 6 (1,600m)



(2) ATTICUS FINCH was rested after opening his account and needed his last run. Respect.

(3) WORLD’S BEST will enjoy the extra journey and can only improve from his maiden win.

(7) FUTURE PEARL improved with blinkers when escaping the maiden ranks last time. The 4kg claim makes him competitive again.

(4) JUST EMINENT, (6) LOVERS LANE and (5) LIBECCIO are looking for the minor money.



Race 7 (1,500m)



Two three-year-olds, filly (4) ASIYE PHAMBILI and gelding (5) KALAHARI BLUE, are preferred in a good contest. Both are running well and are destined to climb the ladder.

The lightly raced four-year-old (1) TIRPITZ, who found one to beat in his last start, should be at peak fitness to issue a strong challenge.

(2) MCEBISI and (3) TRIDENT KING should finish close together on collateral form.



Race 8 (1,450m)



(1) QUEEN OF SMOKE deserves her position at the top of the weights and is bred to relish the extra distance. A hat-trick is on the cards.

(5) GILDA GRAY finished second last time after winning her penultimate start. She is one to consider.

(3) NYALI BEACH won well after a break and has scope for improvement.

(2) STRANGE MAGIC never recovered after a bad start last time but can be given another chance.