Master Eight too good

Champion jockey Joao Moreira steering Master Eight (No. 5) to his fifth consecutive victory in Saturday’s Group 3 Bauhinia Sprint Trophy Handicap over 1,000m at Sha Tin.

HONG KONG • Champion jockey Joao Moreira believes Master Eight has the ability to rise to the top of the sprinting ranks, after the gifted speedster preserved his unbeaten record with victory in the HK$3.7 million (S$642,000) Group 3 Bauhinia Sprint Trophy Handicap over 1,000m to seal a memorable day for trainer Frankie Lor.

Lor, who won the same feature in 2019 with Big Party, also pocketed the Group 3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup Handicap over 1,400m with Healthy Happy. The race was also worth HK$3.7 million.

Moreira predicts Master Eight can deliver even higher honours for the soft-spoken trainer.

“He might not be the best horse, the best sprinting horse in Hong Kong at the moment, but he has everything to be that in the future,” said Moreira of Master Eight, now winner of five starts from as many attempts since joining Lor’s yard as a privately purchased griffin.

“He’s obviously improving and, today was obviously his toughest test and he’s done what we’ve expected him to do. He’s a good horse. We didn’t think he was going to get beaten and he’s proved that we were not wrong about that.”

Moreira, who claimed the same trophy in 2017 with Amazing Kids, was clinical aboard the son of Oamaru Force. He allowed the chestnut to settle just off the speed set by Computer Patch before overhauling Sight Success in 56.04sec. Super Wealthy was third.

Lor expects the import’s stunning rating rise from 52 to 95 to now carry into triple figures – and a future in Group 1 or Group 2.

The Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup over 1,200m on Jan 23, which is the first leg of the Hong Kong Speed Series, is an option.

“I think the horse can still improve. He will go up to a rating over 100, so we’ll be looking for a Group race for him next start,” he said.

“I will talk to Joao to see what we do, because Joao has commitments to some other good sprinters.

“But Joao also has some good sprinters (he might also consider riding), so I need to talk to him and talk to the owner before we make a decision.

“More time will be better, but his rating will be 100 and something and we need to race him in Group races. That cannot change, we don’t have a choice.”

Packing Victory’s emergence as a leading contender for the Hong Kong Classic Mile on Jan 30 continued with a triumph in the Class 2 Cherry Handicap over 1,400m for Healthy Happy’s rider, Frenchman Alexis Badel, and trainer Danny Shum.

Posting his fourth win from six starts, the Reliable Man gelding earned a HK$1 million High Achievement Bonus for his owner, Raymond Lee Man-chun.

“It was a very nice win. He’s got a big stride – nice action – he’s got early speed, he’s got many qualities,” said Badel. “He did a good job today – he’s a very, very nice horse.”

Said Shum: “He had a light weight and he got cover, so he had everything in his favour. Hopefully, he is still improving. We will go straight to the Classic Mile from here.”

Trainer David Hayes will also consider Lucky With You for the Hong Kong Classic Mile, after the gelding’s emphatic success in the Class 3 Chinese Banyan Handicap over 1,200m under Karis Teetan.

“It keeps the door open a little bit for the Classic Mile. He will go to a 1,400m race in a couple of weeks and then a couple of weeks to the Classic Mile if he wins,,” said Hayes. - HKJC