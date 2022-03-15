Masterful Guy can sprint home from good draw

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(9) PORQUE TE VAS has found only one better in both her starts to date and deserves a winning turn.

(1) A TIME TO FLOWER is probably looking for a longer trip but an improved run is likely.

(2) BONIKA is clearly better than what she showed last time and could be suited to this tighter track.

(7) OPEN SECRET is likely to improve on her debut and should be right there at the finish.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) MASTERFUL GUY continues to hold his form nicely and, from a good draw, should be on top of them over this trip.

(2) DON REPOSADO is also well drawn but does need to do a bit to beat these rivals. However, he could earn some money.

(3) RAINING AGAIN may have just needed the last run, so could do a bit better this time.

(9) DELLA’S SWORD is in good form and could be ready to run a big race.

(10) JURY DUTY has a tough draw for the jockey but could finish in the money once again.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) SILENT WAR is well drawn and could be ready to break the ice.

(2) TCHAIKOVSKY returns from a break that saw him gelded. He does look a possible threat.

(4) JEM ROCK is well tried, having had 16 starts already. He is consistent and should contest the finish yet again.

(7) ELECTRIC WARRIOR returns from a break that saw him gelded and he could make vast improvement, so has to be considered.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) DUPLICITY does not always show her best side but is in good heart and should be right there at the finish.

(1) SHE’S A RAINBOW returns from a break. But she is promising and if fit and could well win this.

(3) LONG WHITE CLOUD was disappointing when beaten by rival (4) OSCAR’S WINNER, but is clearly better than that run suggests and cannot be dismissed. The latter won nicely last time and could be improving.

(8) WARM WELCOME was not disgraced when just behind Oscar’s Winner in that race and has a winning chance as well.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) FYNBOS does not always show her best side and is badly drawn. But she is not out of it if putting her best foot forward.

(2) GOLDEN DAH is usually not too far behind and, from a good draw, has a winning chance.

(4) APACHE DREAM is consistent and deserves respect. Although none of Justin Snaith’s fillies can be discarded from the exotics, it might be (6) NTINGA that serves him best.

(8) FIELD OF VISION and (9) ISLE OF THE WINDS are two others who should run a big race.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(5) EVERGLADES does not always show her best side but is in good heart and should be right there at the finish.

(1) MARGIN CALL was well beaten over shorter the last time. She was a smart winner in her penultimate start but the runner-up in that race has been a disappointment since.

(2) PANZANELLA looks to be improving but a wide draw could hinder her chances.

(6) TREASURE HUNT is consistent and has a winning chance.