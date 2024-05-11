May 12 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(7) OXALIS GOLD has finished second in both outings over shorter trips and need not improve a lot over this extended trip to open account.

Fellow two-year-old (6) MESSALINA has the form and experience to acquit herself well.

Older rivals (1) RAINBOW RIVER and (5) THE CROWN have shown enough to play leading roles.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) KAROO GOLD fluffed his lines over 2,000m last time but is capable of a forward showing over this distance on the strength and consistency of his earlier form.

(2) AMERICAN REBEL and two-year-old rival (9) PANNING GOLD improved to finish second when stepping up to this trip last time.

(3) TROMBETTISTA and (8) GIMMEACHOICE could make similar improvement over this distance.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(4) MASTERSHIP finished behind (6) GOLDEN PAVILION in a 1,450m maiden event but has improved since being gelded.

(9) MOCHA FRAPPE improved in first-time blinkers to open his account over 1,400m and should have more to offer over this extended trip.

(11) MISS SCALETTA can be competitive against older male rivals.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) BINGWA returned to winning ways in a similar contest over this trip on the Standside track last time. Can break his duck on the Inside track.

(6) LADY OF POWER is the best-weighted runner and should be competitive.(3) FOREVER MINE displayed an encouraging return to form in his last start.

(7) SCALLYWAG has thrived since moving to the Highveld and could improve.

Race 5 (1,800m)

Stablemates (4) SPECIAL CHARM and (5) I AM REGAL are consistent at this level and closely matched on recent form. There is also collateral form with (6) ROSY LEMON, who carries a penalty for her last-start success.

(7) A PLACE IN THE SUN won a shallow staying event last time but has improved fitted with cheekpieces.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(1) DIMAKO’S JET stayed on to finish third in a handicap at a higher level over this trip on the Standside track and could be hard to beat off a reduced mark and eased in grade.

(3) CRIMSON FOREST has also been eased in the ratings, having maintained form and consistency recently.

Last-start, course-and-distance winner (5) PASCHALS SAMORE is 1.5kg worse off with third-place finisher (6) DAMOVA and is drawn wide but does have gate speed.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(1) PRESLEY will appreciate this shorter trip after trying his luck in the Grade 1 SA Derby over 2,450m.

However, he is unfavourably drawn, which also applies to (2) PLATINA PRINCESS and returning (5) COMMAND PILOT.

Debut winner (7) SABRE STRIKE finished an eye-catching second on his reappearance.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(1) GOOD QUEEN BESS is an obvious contender under top weight but this extended trip seems to be more to the liking of stablemate (5) WOMAN OF POWER.

(6) ALABAMA ANNA boasts solid recent form over this distance and at this level.(2) VIX PRINCESS has made an encouraging start to life on the Highveld.

(3) JUST BE LEKKER and (4) CAPE LIGHTS are capable of getting into the picture, too.

Race 9 (1,450m)

(1) SOUND MACHINE should not be written off after a disappointing last start, having won well over track and trip in her previous run.

(2) ALPHABETTY is favourably drawn and could surprise off a reduced mark with blinkers refitted.

(3) POMOZELOUS returns from a lengthy absence but did show promise before the layoff.

(4) CEUTA, a wide-margin maiden winner over 1,600m, is likely to improve with experience.

(9) SAHARA DAWN, another three-year-old filly likely to improve, and the consistent (7) COURAGEOUS have claims, too.