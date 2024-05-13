May 14 South Africa (Fairview ) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(7) QUEEN OF JAZZ has had some near misses and deserves a first win.

(3) FANTASY GIRL should be right there at the finish if she takes her place.

(2) DOUBLE TRADE showed good improvement in her second start and can fight out the finish again.

(1) BLUEBERRY BLUE did enough on debut to expect improvement this time around.

(5) MAXIGIRL and (8) SUCHALIFE are improving and capable of running a place.

Race 2 (1,200m)

Trainer Alan Greeff has his yard in fine form, and he is at his very best with recruits from other trainers.

(2) MARQUEZ has been a disappointment in that he has yet to win but that might not be the case after this race.

(1) JUSTCANTGETENOUGH is better than his last run would suggest, and he can bounce back.

(4) HAT HOT HAT is improving and worth each-way consideration.

(5) SWISS WALT can also run well if he takes his place.

(7) NEWTON HEATH makes his local debut and could improve.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) STORM BOULEVARD has been battling for some time to get out of the maiden ranks but is in good form and has every opportunity to win.

(2) PETTEIA disappointed on local debut but has run well on this surface and can bounce back.

(3) MAYOR OF MERRIVALE makes a local debut and is not out of it on best form.

(4) COLONEL GREEN showed improvement on local debut and could do even better this time.

(5) ELUSIVE MATA is unreliable but could run a place.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(5) MEETATTHEWINDSOR has been unreliable of late and has proven to be a disappointment but could be the right one.

(2) REACH FORTHE STARS was unlucky last time and a positive ride could pay off.

(3) HEKNOWS was a wide-margin winner the last time he ran on the Polytrack, so could be better than rated.

(6) WIND SOCK is clearly better than his last run and should fight out the finish.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(1) GIDEON’S DAUGHTER could have run in the East Cape Derby on May 9, so we must respect that decision from trainer Greeff. She may well give weight and still have the beating of these rivals.

(2) AERIAL VIEW is not an easy ride but has claims.

(3) OPERA SWING is capable of running a place.

(4) ST CLOUD has won her last two Polytrack races and deserves respect.

(5) RAISING QUINN is consistent and tries a bit further this time.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(7) JADE’S CABERNEIGH has been very consistent of late and could be ready for a winning turn.

(1) FAIRY TRIPP is in good heart.

(2) SI GIOCA likes this surface and can contest the finish again.

(4) GLOBAL GODDESS is course-and-distance suited.

(5) MAGDALA is speedy and could be a real threat trying the Polytrack.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(5) DONNY TEE lost his rider last time but can bounce back to score if at his best.

(2) COOL WINTER has been very unreliable but has also beaten better fields than this.

(3) GIMME’S LADDIE won a nice race last time and could have more to offer.

(4) TRANSACT looked a bit unlucky in his last two starts and is not out of it.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(2) EUPHORIC has not been at his best of late but is always a threat over this track and trip.

(1) MAKHACHEV is improving and looks an each-way hope.

(4) POMPEI WARNING is better than his recent form suggests and must be included in the exotics.

(7) ON THE ROAD AGAIN is in good form and deserves respect.

(8) SILVER TYCOON looks ready for a decent performance.