May 15 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Copartner Prance and Zac Purton will be aiming to make it four on the trot at Happy Valley on May 15.

Race 1 (1,200m)

8 Timestorm is still without a win. He has been racing well this term and Hugh Bowman’s retention is an advantage. He was competitive in Class 4 earlier this season and it is only a matter of time before he breaks through in the bottom grade.

1 Cheer For South makes the drop in class. Chances are he will roll forward under apprentice Ellis Wong in a bid to press for the lead. He should give them something to run down.

10 August Moon has a sweet draw. He will save ground and get his chance.

2 Noble One is a threat. Keep safe.

Race 2 (1,650m)

4 Big Red is favoured with apprentice Wong up. He has yet to win in Hong Kong but has shown all the right signs suggesting that he can get on the board in the city. It will come soon and his form in the grade above holds him in good stead. One to beat.

9 Running Boy caught the eye late last start. He is an improving type and the inside gate will do him favours.

5 Strongest Boy can bounce back, especially with Zac Purton atop.

10 Fruity Warrior slots in light and is steadily improving. Next in line.

Race 3 (1,800m)

2 Gallant Waking has regained some form. His most recent efforts have been sound and he appears ready to make a return to winning ways. The gate is an advantage.

3 Noble Pursuit does his best racing at the Happy Valley track and his latest two efforts were superb. He still has a few rating points in hand.

7 Flamingo Trillion is after back-to-back wins. He has hit his straps and is favoured if the skies open up.

9 Intrepid Winner has a featherweight impost. He is already a course-and-distance winner.

Race 4 (1,650m)

9 Happihood is making steady improvement. He slots in light and the featherweight can really bring him on against this group. He gets his chance and could step out at decent value.

3 To Infinity has a suitable gate and Purton. He has the hefty impost, although he should get a sweet run throughout as he aims to offset his burden.

7 Big Two is looking to snap a run of five consecutive top-three finishes. He is racing well and cannot be ignored.

4 Master Of Luck comes into this following a string of good runs. Next in line.

Race 5 (1,200m)

6 Cosmo Navigator has raced well over this course and distance. He gets his opportunity and chances are he can outperform his odds, especially based on his first-up effort and most recent run. Worth an each-way shout.

4 Glory Cloud is closing in on a first win. He goes about his racing well and is looking to snap a pair of top-three efforts.

3 Currahee clearly has ability and his debut effort at Sha Tin was solid. Expect him to take a forward step.

1 Sunny Darling comes down in class. Next best.

Race 6 (1,000m)

3 Ma Comet is lightly raced but clearly has ability. He can improve following his first run in Class 4 and this contest is well within his grasp.

11 Joy In Joy returns first-up following a lengthy rest. He has been trialling well and the light weight brings him strongly into contention, as does his racing pattern, which could easily see him lead. Strong each-way chance.

2 Fortune Warrior is suited in this grade and can make his presence felt if he manages to overcome the wide gate.

5 Sergeant Pepper is next in line.

Race 7 (1,650m)

1 Affordable was luckless last start. He was caught without room late and clearly showed that he had much, much more to offer. He dips in grade and shapes as the value runner.

4 Dragon Star has consistency on his side. He will press forward under Purton and take his opportunity.

3 Turin Warrior is after back-to-back wins. He has been solid across his entire career and the inside gate has him favoured once more.

9 Mr Aladdin slots in light and continues to develop. Can be a threat if he is up there with the early pace. Include in exotics.

Race 8 (1,200m)

11 Happy Feeling slots in light. He was withdrawn due to a setback last start, although his run before that was superb. Expect him to take his chance under the featherweight.

4 Prime Mortar is with a new stable. His latest trial was outstanding and he will be looking to cross over early in a bid to offset the wide draw.

3 Sight Supreme finished fifth first-up. He can improve and is suited with Purton, especially as he aims to overcome the wide draw.

2 Double Bingo is next best. He caught the eye on debut over the course and trip on April 10, when flashing home for second.

Race 9 (1,200m)

2 Copartner Prance continues to raise the bar and is seeking a fourth straight win. Purton retains the ride and he has the clear top pick from an in-form stable.

9 California Touch has found his feet and is aided with gate one as a potential pacesetter.

10 Our Lucky Glory is seeking a hat-trick. He rises in grade although his past two wins have been superb.

1 Winning Icey is better suited now in Class 3.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club