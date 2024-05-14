May 15 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(5) SPIRIT OF LEVANA makes her debut but has the thumbs-up from trainer Glen Kotzen, who has a smart string of juveniles this year.

(7) GIMMIE’S COUNTESS also makes her debut for Dean Kannemeyer. She has a cracking pedigree and word from the yard is to include in all exotics.

(4) MADAME POMPADOUR is back to a sprint but has let the side down many times.

(10) FROSTED GREEN was much improved second time out in a workriders’ Maiden Plate.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(4) MC DAZZLER was much improved when making his Poly debut at only his third start.

(5) ALWAYS SHINING was not far behind Mc Dazzler when last they met.

(8) RUN TO RIO has been knocking on the door for some time now.

(9) RED MOUNTAIN has shown some promise and made a smart return after a lengthy layoff.

Race 3 (1,700m)

(9) NOBLE WARRIOR jumps in trip but did find some market support last run when tried in blinkers. He should be fit and the opposition is not strong.

(5) UBUKHWEBENZANA showed up well at her first run for her new stable. She also steps up in trip but is lightly raced and looks set to improve.

(6) IBIZA NIGHT has been run out of it late in his last two. The blinkers go on.

(10) CALLABURN stays the trip and warrants each-way support on his Poly debut.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(1) ROY’S ROCKER steps up in class but has been close-up in recent outings. She has only 52kg to shoulder and has Muzi Yeni atop.

(5) LIGHT OF DAY won well at Turffontein last time and has been improving all the while.Stable companion (6) KIND JUDY was narrowly beaten when trying further last time but has been consistent.

(7) DOCTOR’S ORDERS also steps up in trip but did show some improvement in blinkers last run.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(5) SUNDANCE KID comes from an in-form stable. He was beaten two lengths in the Pinnacle Stakes last run by Formagear but his last three wins have been on the Poly.

(6) BOWIE found one too good last run but he did have the widest draw. He goes well on the Poly.

(9) SYX HOTFIX has the widest draw to contend with but has been consistent leading up to his last win.

(2) LADY HEIST takes on males and is back on the Poly. She shoulders a fair weight but is another with consistent recent form. Include in exotics.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(10) RUGGER LOVER has drawn widest but goes well over course and distance.

(7) ENCHANTING LADY had consistent maiden form over the distance before winning. She was not far back in her handicap debut and the switch to the Poly could bring out the best in her.

(1) ARVERNI PRINCESS returns from a short break but goes well over course and distance. Each-way chance.

(2) VISION OF WILL seldom runs a bad race and has shown her best form over course and distance.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(6) SLEEK AS SILK was not far back in a feature last time and her two best recent efforts have been over course and distance.

(1) ZINIKELE has found her best form since the blinkers were removed. She has a plum draw.

(7) BLUE HORIZON has been in the money in her last five outings.

(10) WONDERFUL shed her maiden on the Poly. The drop in trip on the Poly should suit.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(8) MR MOLONY took on stronger last start from a tough draw, so it could be wise to put a line through that effort. He had consistent form before that and this race suits.

(5) ONE IRISH ROVER was a close-up second behind (2) BALLY MAGIC when they last met. Bally Magic is better off at the weights but Richard Fourie replaces the 4kg rookie who was aboard One Irish Rover last time.

(9) L’ULTIMO has his third run after a lengthy break. He showed signs of coming to hand last time.