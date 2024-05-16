May 17 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(5) PROJECT RUNWAY ran a cracker on debut but has been a disappointment in two starts since then. She has run well without winning, finishing third twice. Blinkers may do the trick for her.

(1) DECO VAR was slowly away last week and did not show her usual pace but could bounce back.

(2) CONFETTI and (3) MISS PRIOR are two newcomers who could be ready to shine on debut.

(7) SERENDIPITOUS is battling to win but could run a place.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(3) GOLDEN LINK has improved with each run and was narrowly beaten when trying this surface last time. He can go one better.

(1) CRIMSON COMET makes his local debut and could show vast improvement.

(2) FIRST LORD has a place chance.

(5) NIKES RAY OF LIGHT is improving and can contest the finish.

(6) VELVET VALOUR showed improvement last time and deserves some respect.

(7) WALT WHITMAN makes his debut and could be a threat.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(1) WILLIAM’S LEGACY is very consistent but does battle to finish off his race.

(2) ELECTRIC STORM has only been modest in two local runs but could like this longer distance.

(3) ISLAND MASTER is coming off his career-best performance and can contest the finish again.

(4) REGAZZO GRANDE has reached 20 runs without winning but has a place chance.

(6) IMHOTEP has been disappointing of late but is not out of it.

(7) WOLFRAM is capable of a strong finish.

Race 4 (1,900m)

A wide draw made things difficult for (2) PUERTO PLATA last time and he still almost won.

(5) HAROLD THE DUKE is well drawn and could be right there at the finish.

More was expected from (1) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS last time, but he has run well on this surface.

(4) DUKE OF OXFORD makes his local debut and deserves some respect.

(8) SLAINTE MHATH is in good form and can contest the finish.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(5) GODFATHER appeared in need of the last run and a positive ride this time could pay dividends.

(1) MEETATTHEWINDSOR merits consideration if he takes his place.

(3) IRONTAIL was a narrow winner last time over a shorter distance but is not out of it.

(6) HEAD GARDENER likes the Polytrack and is in good form.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(7) DUKE OF ORANGE is in good form and deserves a win but is not an easy ride.

(6) ARTURO is unreliable but did run well over this course and distance last time.

(4) CHARLIE MALONE is holding form well and could like this shorter distance.

(1) SEATTLE RIPPER is capable of improvement. Include in the exotics.

(2) NOTORIX could try and steal things from the front.

(3) CRUZADOR has been disappointing of late but is capable of winning.

Race 7 (1,300m)

(2) PASSCHENDAELE beat a lot of these rivals in her penultimate start and was not disgraced up the straight last time. She can bounce back and win.

(1) IDITA was a disappointment last time but will appreciate the drop in distance.

(4) EASY LIVING is in good form and should contest the finish.

(3) CHERE FOR ME could run on late into a minor place.

(6) BACK FOR MORE is in good form and should contest the finish.

Race 8 (1,300m)

(7) CAN’T SAY NO showed what she is capable of with a wide-margin maiden win.

(1) CONCERTO let her supporters down last time, but jockey Richard Fourie has stuck with her.

(2) ALLENDE needed her last run and could show vast improvement.

(3) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE is very consistent and warrants respect.

(4) TIME FOR GLORY showed improvement last time. Place hope.