May 18 South Africa (Turffontein/Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,160m)

(2) WHAT A LUCY has performed competitively in each of her four outings. Strong claims.

(4) FOLLOW THE SUN fits a similar profile but may need the outing following a 111-day absence.

(3) ICE CAP, (1) GLAWARI, (5) SILKY JET and (9) INTRO have the form and experience to stake a claim.

Race 2 (1,200m)

Watch the betting on (1) SAIL THE SEAS, (2) CAPTAIN WEST, (6) NOBLE HERO and (5) EXPRESS YOURSELF, who are of particular interest given their pedigrees.

Of the raced runners, (12) BANK STREET and (10) LATE DECEMBER appeal most.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) FROZEN FANTASY impressed when a wide-margin winner in open company on debut over 1,200m. Another big show.

(3) TOO LATE MY MATE and (5) VISIONOFPEACE are promising two-year-old fillies.

(4) VARVARA, (6) VJ’S ANGEL and newcomer (7) CODEWORD complete the shortlist.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(3) CUMBRE VIEJA and (11) LA PULGA stayed on to finish fourth on debut over track and trip, so should improve.

(7) KRIM ought to have come on well after a pleasing introduction.

(10) EIGHT ON EIGHTEEN has run with promise in both outings over this course and distance.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) DON’T CRY FOR ME confirmed the promise of his debut second by winning over 1,200m. More to come from him.

(3) TINTAMARRE has not been seen since his last-start win over 1,160m 111 days ago, but has to be respected as runner-up (2) MOONLIGHT TRADER has franked that form with a win of his own.

Preference, however, is for impressive debut winner (4) TRUTH, who beat winners when skating clear to win by more than four lengths over 1,160m five weeks ago.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) GREENLIGHT SKYE, (2) VOORSMAAKIE and (13) GONDOLAONTHEMOLO are open to improvement.

Well-bred (14) MY ONLY WEAKNESS ought to enjoy the step up to this trip after making good progress over 1,200m last time.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(10) ZIP CODE built on the promise of his debut third over 1,160m to finish second over 1,450m last time. Strong chance.

(1) FESTIVAL OF MAGIC, (2) ERMITAGE and recently gelded (8) LONELY AS A CLOUD have scope to improve.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(6) BE MERRY and (7) CHARLENE are the main contenders.

(4) STU’S GIRL also ought to make her presence felt.

(1) DAFNES DAUGHTER, (3) ONE GIANT LEAP and (10) BEST THING EVER are likely improvers.

Race 9 (2,000m)

(2) DOUGLAS DRAGON has improved with blinkers fitted to finish second in consecutive outings.

He could fight out the finish with (3) STREWN SKY.

(1) TAXHAVEN has the form and experience to play a leading role.

(4) MASTER TIK TOK, (5) MAIN MISSION and (6) JAPANESE MAPLE warrant respect.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(10) AZZURRI stayed on well from a long way back to finish just out of the picture over track and trip last time. Top chance.

(4) GREENLAND ought to improve after a pleasing return from a rest during which he was gelded.

(6) AMANCIO and (14) TAM’S KNIGHT have shown enough to feature.

Race 11 (2,000m)

(3) DYNAMIC LASS finished an eye-catching third behind subsequent Oaks winner Frances Ethel when last seen on Jan 23.

(2) ANGEL OF MY HEART, (5) KISS OF FIRE and (4) WHISTLEDOWN ought to get involved if building on the improvement shown last time.

Race 12 (1,400m)

(3) MONT LOISIR finished second in consecutive course-and-distance outings before opening his account last time.

Fellow last-start winner (4) STEADFAST and (6) CARRIACOU are the likely threats.

(7) DRAGONFLY caught the eye with strong finishes in recent sprints.

Race 13 (2,400m)

(3) VIVA BRAZIL was not beaten far in the Grade 1 SA Derby over 2,450m and needs only to perform to that level to fight for victory.

(6) TWENTY DRACHMA’S made no impression from a wide draw on that occasion but ought to be competitive.

(9) WEATHER WIZARD beat (8) MAMBO COME TESIO and (10) ARLINGTON ACTION over 2,400m a fortnight ago but both re-opposing rivals are weighted to turn the tables.

Race 14 (1,400m)

(1) ZAPATILLAS has been sidelined for almost 10 months but races well when fresh.

Stablemates (11) PORT LOUIS and (10) FUTURE PRINCE are closely matched on recent form.

(4) SAN PEDRO and (3) WECANGOALLNIGHT are consistent performers.

Race 15 (1,000m)

(1) THUNDERSTRUCK doubled his Grade 1 tally by winning the Computaform Sprint over track and trip last month and is good value to confirm his superiority over (2) RULERSHIP and (5) ZIYASHA.

(3) MOVER AND SHAKER is held on that form.

Race 16 (1,800m)

Improving (1) GREEN ISLE was not winning out of turn last time, having finished behind both (3) PLUM PUDDING and (7) HAMPSTEAD HEATH.

(2) CATTALEYA and (5) SUMMER NIGHT CITY have the form and experience to make their presence felt.

Race 17 (1,400m)

(1) HALBERDIER has good sprint form but there are doubts regarding his effectiveness over this trip.

(2) RUN FOR COVER has improved with blinkers fitted.

(3) POCKET WATCH, (6) RADU and (11) CALL ME MASTER are capable at this level.

Race 18 (2,000m)

(4) MARSHALL FIELD trounced his rivals over 2,200m under a big weight last time and shoulders a hefty 61kg. He is maturing and could follow up off a career-high mark.(5) DAIMYO has improved over 1,600m but should have more to offer over this trip.

(7) SUDDEN SONG has the form and experience to pose a threat, while (10) PRIME VENTURE and (11) BLUE BAY are open to improvement.