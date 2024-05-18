May 19 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Taj Dragon winning the Group 3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup with Andrea Atzeni up on New Year's Day. He looks hard to beat in Race 3 at Sha Tin on May 19.

Race 1 (1,200m)

11 Great Days slots in light. He will be fighting out the finish if he can offset the awkward draw.

3 Mr Good Vibes has been racing off a dangerous mark for quite some time. He is showing steady improvement.

9 Good View Glory gets the services of Zac Purton from Gate Two. He will give his rivals something to worry about.

6 Happy Tango can make all.

Race 2 (1,200m)

5 Super Infinity has been trialling well. Purton hops up for his first start and he can make an impact on debut.

11 Sky Song has been sound across two runs. He can improve further.

9 Yoda’s Choice is lightly raced but continues to advance.

1 Sakewin has the class edge.

Race 3 (1,400m)

2 Taj Dragon steps down sharply in grade after racing in three Group 1 races recently. He has been performing well and the dip in class is suitable.

4 Atullibigeal is a two-time, course-and-distance winner this season. Purton hops aboard.

1 Healthy Happy can lead and give them something to catch.

3 Packing Treadmill has consistency on his side.

Race 4 (1,200m)

7 Solid Win caught the eye in his latest trial. He appears forward enough to make an impression first-up.

4 Fun N Fun Together has also been trialling well and may make a bold debut.

1 Lucy In The Sky is seeking back-to-back wins. He was nothing short of impressive last start.

2 You’remyeverything is a threat over this course and distance.

Race 5 (1,800m)

4 Joy Of Spring has been racing well. He has placed in his last four runs and gets another super opportunity with Vincent Ho in the saddle.

11 Special Hedge is better than his record suggests and he is a course-and-distance winner already this season.

8 Satirical Glory has been competitive without winning. Chance.

2 Romantic Fantasy has claims.

Race 6 (1,400m)

10 Sky Trust is unlucky not to have won this season. He charged into third spot last start and can easily improve from that performance.

5 War Of Courage can lead and is favoured with 5lb coming off his back.

6 Meepmeep can do a bit wrong but he is talented. He gets Purton and breaks from Gate 1.

3 Ariel gets 7lb taken off his back. He is a threat.

Race 7 (1,600m)

13 Powerful Wings slots in light and has been a major threat for the bulk of this season. His latest effort was sound and he could be coming to hand again.

5 Elliptical turned in a better performance last start. He can build on that effort.

1 Stunning Peach can bounce back on dry ground.

Race 8 (1,400m)

1 Sunny Da Best was super impressive in victory last start. He remains in the grade.

7 Lucky Touch is inexperienced but has potential. He was heavily fancied both times.

12 Young Horizon comes in with a featherweight as apprentice Ellis Wong takes 7lb off.

9 Vantastic Choice will need to overcome the awkward draw. He will press forward.

Race 9 (1,200m)

5 Super Joy N Fun is a classy horse, having won his first two starts. He finished second in his most recent outing, although he appears to have plenty of rating points in hand.

4 Full Credit won well two runs back. He can bounce back, especially from an ideal draw, although he will be taking on quality opposition.

3 Lady’s Choice has consistency on his side. Each-way claims.

6 Magnificent Nine is next in line.

Race 10 (1,400m)

4 Patch Of Theta is a two-time winner from seven starts. He is proven in this grade. Hugh Bowman’s booking again is an advantage.

7 Sky Heart continues to ascend and his form so far has been superb, twice winning from five starts.

12 Stellar Swift slots in light and has a nice draw. He continues to improve.

8 Loyal Bo Bo has won two of his last three starts. Respect.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club