May 2 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,450m)

(5) MOUNTAIN HIGH was narrowly beaten on debut and she was not disgraced in a very good field of winners last time. Back in maiden company, she should prove hard to beat.

(1) AFRICAN BEAUTY was not disgraced on debut but did not repeat that run second time around.

(4) KEY WORKER is a Gimmethegreenlight filly who makes her debut and deserves respect if the money comes for her.

(7) RADIANT HEAT needs to do a lot more to win a race but could play a minor role.

(8) VARVARA is improving and can contest the finish again.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(2) LEAD THE CHARGE has found one better in his last two starts and is clearly improving. He deserves a win and may well get it in this race.

Trainer St John Gray knows what is needed of his newcomers to win first-time out and he has Gavin Lerena on (1) ASIAN DELIGHT and Richard Fourie aboard (4) POTBERRIE. Watch the betting on them.

(6) SERRANO was not disgraced on debut and could have more to offer.

(8) ZIP CODE ran well on debut and should fight out the finish again.

(9) MESSALINA is holding form and is not out of it.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(6) MASTER CASPER has taken his chances without success in better races than this but should be ready for a big performance from a good draw. The one to beat.

The sire Buffalo Bill Cody has an impressive start to his career and will be represented by (8) WOLF MOUNTAIN. This juvenile colt will have Fourie in the irons, so could be ready to strike.

(2) SMASHING has only been fair to date but is capable of contesting the finish.

Race 4 (1,450m)

Juvenile filly (11) SCARS OF WAR caught the eye on debut and could be the one to beat.

(1) ERIMITAGE has fair form and is not out of it.

(3) BREATH OF MAGIC is battling to win but is consistent and not out of it.

(5) APACHE SON showed improvement last time and could have more to offer.

Race 5 (1,450m)

(10) SNEAK PREVIEW looked an unlucky loser last time and can go one better.

(2) SYLVAN LADY may need further to be seen at her very best but she only found one better last time and deserves respect.

(1) KYLIE’S ANGEL let her supporters down last time but is holding her form and is not out of it.

(3) SILKY JET is not reliable but does have a place chance.

(4) VILLA SEMAYA turned in a disappointing performance last time but is capable of bouncing back to earn.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(3) WILLIAM IRON ARM ran an excellent race when third last time behind Purple Pitcher in the Group 1 SA Classic and, if repeating that run, will be very hard to beat at these weights.

(1) BARBARESCO has talent and was impressive in his last win but was five lengths behind rival William Tron Arm when they last met and is 2kg worse off. That suggests it will be a tough race for him but he is improving and should be in with a shout.

(2) PYROMANIAC has not won for some time but is drawn well and could run a place.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(1) SLINKY MAPIMPI did not see out the trip last time, so that run is best ignored. He was in good form before that failure and can bounce back to score.

(2) TROIS TROIS QUATRE tends to lack a finish when his followers need it most but he still looks a strong chance here.

(3) THE BRIEF is not well drawn but won over this course and distance in his penultimate.

(4) CIRCLE OF GRACE has won two of his last three but both wins were on the Polytrack.

(5) MASTER ARIANO showed what he is capable of when winning last time and could have more to show.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(12) EMPRESS GAME is holding her form and could pull off a win for a change.

(10) DANCING DORA knows how to win but is very unreliable.

(3) IN THE ETHER is not an easy ride but is capable of winning.

(2) PHALA MILLIONS showed his best when winning last time and could have more to give.

(7) CIRCUS LIGHTS is better than his last run suggests and could bounce back.

(8) NAZARE and (9) VAN MEIJEL are two others to include in the exotics.