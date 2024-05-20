May 21 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) JUST A GLANCE is highly regarded and may be the one to beat.

(6) SUMMER SNOW showed good pace before tiring out of contention over 1,200m.

(7) IN THE GREEN ZONE finished close up in all three starts over this trip. Should have a say.

(9) RATTLESNAKE improved on his debut run. Each-way claims.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(6) FATAL GEM needed her last run when tiring late in a Listed feature. She was earlier beaten in a close finish by (4) CALLMEGETRIX and is weighted to turn the tables. The latter impressed in her last start and could maintain her unbeaten record over 1,400m.She is joint bestweighted with (3) SUMMER LILY, who finished ahead of her in the Schweppes Cape Fillies Classic.

(5) FUN ZONE had excuses last time and could run a big race.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(9) UNITED WE STAND did well when finishing second against males last time.

(13) ROCKING PEONIE is drawn towards the outside but could get a clear passage.

(2) LEAD TO GLORY finished ahead of Rocking Peonie the last time they met and has drawn well.

(8) FUTURE STAR came in for support last time and, along with (6) SPIRIT GUIDE, must be respected.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(8) NATIONAL DISGRACE is holding form. Top chance.

(7) CHARLOTTE BRONTE was fancied against males last time and ran a fair race.

(1) SAINT BRIGID was not far behind last start when drawn wide. From gate No. 1, she could have the run of the race.

(5) WEHAVEASITUATION improved over this trip last start and, with (4) LAVENDER BAY and (3) STATE CAPITOL, have claims.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(9) SPIRIT’S UNITE has decent form but starts from a wide gate.

(6) KEBONALESEDI is in good form and must rate a chance.

(1) GOLD INDEX ran an encouraging race last time and may be coming back to his best form.

Maiden (5) TICKING BOMB has not done badly. A change of tactics may see her fight for honours.

Race 6 (1,200m)

There is little to separate (3) NORDIC QUEST and (7) PINEAPPLEMINTGREEN, with scores at 1-1. Both are in good form.

(4) ENEMY TERRITORY is weighted to go well and should enjoy a fast pace and close in late.

(2) SOUTHERN SKIES and (1) WINTER RAINFALL were not far off Pineapplemintgreen and either could turn it around at the revised terms. Do not leave them out of the exotics.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(3) VERONIQUE has found one better in her last two races. She should have every chance.

(4) TRES CHIC looks well placed in this line up.

(9) DOUBLE DREAM seems to get going too late but looks to have an easier task against this lot.

(2) A THOUSAND KISSES showed good pace to win her maiden.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(9) SPEED RACER has won two of his last three and is developing into a decent sprinter.

(3) PORQUE TE VAS is quick on her day and could be the main threat.

She is also better off at the weights with (6) KYALAMI GIRL, who beat her earlier.

(8) THE CHARLESTON is also talented and must be respected.