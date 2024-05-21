May 22 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Apprentice Angus Chung saluting on Colourful Emperor over 1,200m at Happy Valley on May 1. The combination will take some beating in Race 9 on May 22 as they look to seal their fourth victory over the course and distance.

Race 1 (2,200m)

4 Go Go Go is ever so close to a first win. He narrowly missed last start and a replication of that run will see him take some beating. He is the clear top pick, especially with Zac Purton retaining the ride.

12 Green Laser gets in light. The featherweight impost and recent efforts suggest he can run well.

5 Happy Hero has performed strongly over this track and trip before. Each-way claims.

1 Keen Unity can improve getting out over further. This grade suits him. Include in exotics.

Race 2 (1,200m)

6 Talents Supremo has proved consistent all season. He has a suitable draw and is deserving of another win this campaign. One to beat.

8 Mister Fox keeps improving and his latest effort was sound. He can take another step forward.

5 So Treasure turned his form around last start, narrowly missing at odds of 31-1. He will give this group something to worry about.

11 Travel Golf is still without a win. He is better suited to Happy Valley.

Race 3 (1,650m)

6 Master Tornado has been consistent all season and deserves a breakthrough triumph. The inside draw gives him every possible chance.

4 Beer Palace mixes his form but clearly has some ability.

2 Fighting Machine returned off a lengthy layoff earlier in May. He can improve again with that run under his belt.

10 Palace Pal does not know how to run a bad race.

Race 4 (1,200m)

7 Flying Wrote did well to grab fifth on debut. He can improve with that run under his belt and this contest is more than suitable. One they all must beat.

10 Lean Master has a positive racing pattern. He will press forward.

11 Speedy Chariot continues to take the right steps forward. He pairs favourably with Andrea Atzeni and the light weight affords him his opportunity.

9 Sky Prophet has twice been too far back in the run with too much work to do. Do not discount.

Race 5 (1,650m)

7 Can’t Go Wong has the draw to overcome. However, he is in career-best form. He has found his groove and gets his chance, even though he has to contend with an unfavourable gate.

3 Kasa Papa has always shown his capabilities as a winner in waiting. His recent form has been sound and Hugh Bowman’s pairing is a plus.

8 Packing Wisher should get a sweet run from the inside gate. He can go close.

1 Cordyceps One can press forward and lead. He will take some reeling in.

Race 6 (1,200m)

1 Telecom Speed narrowly missed last start. He goes about his racing well and should get every chance, especially from an ideal gate. One to beat.

2 High Percentage is seeking a hat-trick. He remains in Class 4, which suits. The only knock is that he will have to overcome an awkward draw against a formidable group of rivals.

4 Togepi will give this group a headstart before charging home.

7 Beauty Destiny has ability, although he does show signs of inexperience. Do not discount.

Race 7 (1,000m)

1 Beauty Waves is chasing a hat-trick. He is a serious talent on the rise and his latest two efforts have been super. Purton retains the ride and the horse remains in Class 3, which holds him in very good stead.

2 Celestial Colours is lightly raced but does have ability. He is a winner in this grade and does appear suited getting back in distance.

8 Fast Serve returns first-up this season after setbacks. He has ability and his latest trial at Happy Valley was encouraging.

5 Brave Star is next best.

Race 8 (1,650m)

4 Sweet Briar deserves another victory. He has placed six times this season without winning and gets another super chance. Purton is aboard and his recent form suggests he will prove hard to beat.

6 Romantic Laos has an ideal draw. He placed last start and can further build on that effort, especially over his preferred distance.

3 Ivy League has turned his form around this season as a two-time winner.

2 Giddy Up can save ground throughout. Next in line.

Race 9 (1,200m)

5 Colourful Emperor is a three-time winner from his last four starts. He is in career-best form. Strong claims.

3 Kurpany returns after an extended break at Conghua following a setback. He gets a handy 7lb (3.2kg) taken off his back and his recent trackwork has appeared very good. He is a winner in this grade already this season.

8 Superb Capitalist can press forward and get his chance.

4 Tomodachi Kokoroe draws well. Next in line.

