May 22 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) HER ROYALTY tried further last run but is back to a sprint. She has done well over the trip.

(9) TURN AROUND makes his debut. He comes from the in-form Glen Kotzen stable.

(7) AMIGO is a well-bred debutant. Respect.

(1) TOP GUN was very green on debut in soft going. Firmer underfoot conditions could see him make marked improvement.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(7) PURPLE POWAHOUSE was second best behind (4) STEVIE GEE last time but there is a 6kg turnaround in the weights.

(6) GRANDDADDY PURPLE showed up well in a competitive sprint last time. Brevan Plaatjies takes 4kg off his back.

(5) SPACE COWBOY has shown his best recent form on the Poly.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(2) PATANTS HEIR took on much stronger last run. The filly looks promising although she does face a competitive field.

(3) LE PREMIERE was outclassed in a feature last time. Before that, she put in two smart efforts on the Poly.

(7) KENNEDY is in mustard form and goes well on the Poly.

(5) WAR EMPRESS is never far back and is going over her optimum trip.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(2) FULL OF MAGIC has been up against stronger at recent outings. The filly is back over her preferred trip.

(7) FLYING THE STAR is seldom far off them and her last win was over course and distance.

(4) FASHION MISTRESS has been rested but has not been far back at her more recent outings.

(6) ATHOMVLAFFIE has shown little in four starts on turf since shedding her maiden on the Poly.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(7) TRAFALGAR SQUARE is back on his favoured surface and Richard Fourie gets the ride.

(3) CHARA SANDS was a fluent winner last time to give Michael Roberts and Rachel Venniker their 100th win together. Strong chance.

(5) HERECOMESTHERAIN has only 52.5kg to shoulder.

(2) INTREPID has improved in blinkers. He goes well on the Poly.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(3) TRUE LOVE’S KISS has gone close in her first two handicap races. Her maiden win came on the Poly.

(5) LINGANOMORE has come on nicely recently, culminating in her last win on the Turffontein inner course.

(7) STATUS QUO is improving again and has an each-way chance.

(6) LEOPARD LADY is down to a more realistic rating and gets Fourie to help her home.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(8) PALERMO is still a maiden and carries top weight. However, he was touched off when going over a mile for the first time and Tienie Prinsloo knows the game well.

(11) TIME TAKER has a tricky draw to contend with but has been taking on stronger of late and has a 4kg claiming apprentice up.

(4) WAVE WARRIOR is a Poly specialist and his last win was over course and distance. He has also improved in blinkers.

(7) IMAGINABLE has been coming along nicely at recent starts.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(10) MISS PAGET has a wide draw to contend with but she showed up well at her first first run back from a lengthy layoff. She should strip fitter.

(4) PERFECT TRUST has been knocking on the door for some time.

(1) GREEN VALKYRIE has some fair Cape form to her credit and, from a plum draw with blinkers for the first time, should be a big runner.

(2) MISS LIALAH has come good of late, winning three of her last four over course and distance.