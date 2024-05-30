May 31 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) BLUEBERRY BLUE showed good improvement from her debut to be runner-up last time. Can go one better.

(11) QUEEN OF JAZZ was a bitter disappointment last time but can bounce back.

(3) DIRTY MIMOSA and (4) EXTRACTION make their local debuts and could improve.

(5) FARAWAY STAR and (6) FIRST WISH make their debuts for trainers who know what is needed to win their first start.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(7) DUMISANI is holding her form well and should fight out the finish in a very weak race.

(1) HAVRE DE GRACE flopped on the Polytrack last time but is better than that run would suggest and could win reverting to the turf.

(2) SEASIDE TRIP has been fair on the Polytrack of late. Chance.

(3) ARABIAN RED may have needed her local debut and could provide Richard Fourie with another winner.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(8) DAWN CLOUD was not disgraced on local debut and should do a lot better.

(5) TO THE HILT and (6) MAYOR OF MERRIVALE make their local debuts and warrant respect.

(7) WAR SWORD is battling to win but could run a place.

(2) PETTEIA is unreliable but would not be a surprise winner.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(13) SAND BANK won when last seen on the turf and could surprise.

(6) MASKED VIGILANTE broke a disappointing long losing streak with an easy win last time and could follow up.

(5) BRONZE SWORD makes his local debut and can be supported.

(4) TREASURE HUNT is holding form and deserves respect.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(8) PUERTO PLATA was a disappointment last time but was in good form before that and could bounce back to score.

(1) PAINITE continues to improve but is giving weight to all his rivals.

(2) MAGICAL MIDLANDS won well with blinkers last time and could follow up.

(3) LIGHT WITHOUT is always a danger and deserves respect.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(5) DOUBLE CHECK likes this course and has won over this track and trip.

(8) PUBLIC BENEFIT is very consistent and should fight out the finish.

(7) WOMAN’S WORLD is in good form and will give them something to chase.

(4) SAY YES could surprise over this longer distance.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(6) SPLICETHEMAINBRACE continues to impress and has won four in a row. Her last win was the most impressive to date and that runner-up has since won. She should be hard to oppose.

(1) BE MERRY has yet to win but trainer Justin Snaith knows what is needed to win a race like this.

(4) HAPPY HOLLY has been touched off twice by Splicethemainbrace and should be fighting all the way to the line.

(2) CAN’T SAY NO justified good betting support to follow up on her maiden victory and double up last time but this does look a tougher assignment. Include in all permutations, at least.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(3) DESTINY’S ANGEL was not disgraced on the Polytrack last time but does seem to prefer the turf.

(7) CHARLIE MALONE was unlucky last time and needs to be included in all permutations.

More was expected of (6) MY BEST SHOT last time, but he could be better on the grass.

(1) MY AMI BEACH likes this course and distance. Place chance.

(4) SWISS WALT showed what he is capable of with an easy win last time and that runner-up has since won.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(4) JEWEL CAT has had two quiet races on the Polytrack for her new trainer and could pop up back on the grass.

(6) SON OF ZEUS is always a threat over this course and trip.

(3) ON THE ROAD AGAIN rewarded loyal punters with an easy win last time and could follow up.

(9) GREAT MELODY is in good form and deserves respect.