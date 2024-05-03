May 4 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,160m)

(5) RODEO DRIVE was a promising second on debut. The horse that beat her, Simply Majestic, recently won a Grade 3 contest. She is racing after a rest.

(3) FIERY PEGASUS came in for betting support on debut. She ran a decent race and could be dangerous, having now learnt what it is all about.

(7) SILVER PARASOL showed good pace in her first race. She has been off for more than three months and now makes her debut for an in-form yard. She must be respected.

(4) KHETIWE’S DESTINY had things go wrong on debut and still did well. She can only improve.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(10) WILD AT WAR was a bit disappointing last time but had excuses. He has the best form.

(2) TRIP TO STATES has run some decent races and is next best.

(8) HALCYON has a speedy pedigree and could be the one to watch.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(10) OXALIS GOLD ran second behind a decent sort on debut and should come on nicely with the experience.

(9) INTRO appreciated the step back in trip in her last outing and can remain competitive.

(11) POINTER stayed on well on debut which suggests the step up in trip could suit.

(7) TANA MAREE did not disgrace herself on debut. Can improve.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) ROSSORE FINALE goes back to a trip in which he has run his most competitive races. He is well drawn, enjoys the course and distance and should go close.

(2) DECEPTION PASS was unlucky not to win his last start as he got going late over a shorter trip. The mile looks a more suitable distance.

(4) CALLABURN has finished ahead of Rossore Finale but needs to get the timing right.

(10) SAKURAJIMA ran out of steam in his first try over this trip last time but can improve.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(2) MAMBO COME TESIO showed signs of a form return last time. He ran on well over a trip short of his best and, back over 2,400m, could get the chocolates.

(7) SILVANO’S SONG was a neck behind him when staying on and seems to be looking for further.

(3) ARLINGTON ACTION has done well at this venue. He won his last race without a fuss.

(4) CLAW is lightly raced and impressed on local debut.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(3) CELESTIAL CITY could resume winning ways after a promising run in the Listed Kings Cup, where he showed class among high-calibre individuals.

(4) JURY’S OUT looks a strong contender on his last performance. He won in style, the form has been well franked and he may just have more to come.

(1) GOOD QUEEN BESS is best weighted and naturally has to be given the utmost respect. A winner over the course and distance against her gender, she could just pull it off against males this time.

(9) BOLD ACT and (2) THE FRONT LINE have the potential to upset.

Race 7 (1,160m)

High-class filly (1) CULLINAN BLUE was only just beaten in the Listed Betway Swallow Stakes after winning two in a row.

(6) ELEGANT ICE found 1,400m a bit far last time. She has taken Cullinan Blue to the wire and could turn the form around.

(9) LAW OF SUCCESS made good improvement in her last start and has a light load here.

(10) ALESIA’S LOVE should also have a say with bottom weight.

Race 8 (1,160m)

(2) GREEN FLASH won better than the margin suggested last time. She could be on the up.

Watch out for (6) WHERE’S THE PARTY, who brings fair Western Cape form into the race.

(7) REDCHERRY LANE could be anything after winning her debut in a work-riders race. She is well bred and has been given time to mature.

Stablemates (8) SIMPLY MAGIC and (9) CITYSCAPE both have useful form.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(8) DUKE OF ROCK appeared a bit unlucky not to get the job done last time. He won a nice race the last time he raced at this track but an inside gate may not assist his chances.

(6) QUICK TRIP did everything but win her last start. She impressed at this track just prior and must be taken seriously.

(3) VELDSKOEN has shown useful form in the Western Cape and could start off his local campaign with a bang.

(11) PRIZED PLATINUM shifted about last time and could have gotten closer had he run straight. He has room for improvement.