May 5 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis
Hurricane can blow away rivals
Race 1 (1,000m)
8 La Forza finished second on debut. He is the one to beat, especially with Zac Purton retaining the ride.
5 Santorini finished third in the same race on April 14. He will roll forward once more and give this group something to worry about.
9 Run Yes Run is another with race experience on the board.
4 Meaningful Dragon is first-up. He comes from the right stable.
Race 2 (2,000m)
7 Arthur’s Kingdom has yet to win in Hong Kong. The course and distance could be what he is looking for. Pray for rain.
1 Colourful Baron is in superb form and he returns after narrowly missing last start.
3 Superb Daddy knows what it is all about and he steps away from a favourable draw.
10 Green Laser mixes his form but the featherweight appeals.
Race 3 (1,200m)
8 Speedy Smartie is only a one-time winner but he does not know how to run a bad race.
3 Circuit Eleven floundered on debut. However, he can improve significantly by switching to the dirt course.
1 Must Go is in sound form and his win two starts back was solid.
10 Joyful Life is next in line.
Race 4 (1,800m)
1 Packing Hurricane is a nice horse and he gets a handy 10lbs (4.5kg) off his back with rookie Ellis Wong engaged. The inside gate suits and he was a winner in this grade three runs back.
4 Holy Lake is after back-to-back wins. He continues to improve.
6 Sunstrider is lightly raced but appears to be coming to hand.
3 Star Mac is racing well and he has a powerful finish on his day.
Race 5 (1,000m)
9 Yoda’s Choice did well last time and that sort of performance stands him in good stead.
5 Bottomuptogether makes his debut. His latest trial was very impressive and he appears well placed to strike first-up.
2 Multisuper scored a well-deserved victory last time. Cannot be ignored.
12 Ruby Sailing is next in line.
Race 6 (1,600m)
9 Joy Of Spring is in superb form. He is so close to a first win and, once again, gets a great chance to break through.
13 Chilli Baba slots in light. He closed off nicely last start and can make an impact.
2 Aestheticism has the wide draw to overcome. He is a two-time course-and-distance winner this season.
1 Laugh Tale is lightly raced but does have the scope to improve.
Race 7 (1,400m)
4 Ariel gets 10lbs off his back. He is racing well and should be able to roll forward with ease from gate five and prove hard to catch.
7 Call Me Supreme again draws awkwardly but his first-up effort for fourth was solid. He can improve and will have the services of Hugh Bowman once again.
8 Storming Dragon grabbed third on debut. He is another who can improve significantly.
12 Top Peak slots in light and should get a sweet run from gate 3.
Race 8 (2,400m) QUEEN MOTHER MEMORIAL CUP (Group 3)
4 Five G Patch is on the quick back-up. His run at Group 1 level on April 28 was very good. He can make his presence felt, especially over this trip.
9 Ka Ying Generation was superb last start in the BMW Hong Kong Derby when finishing third. He is an improving horse and has run well over this trip before in Ireland.
1 Russian Emperor has the class but the hefty impost is a concern.
11 Unbelievable is improving and deserves respect.
Race 9 (1,200m)
2 Victory Moments is a classy operator and is already a winner this season. He boasts some strong form behind Sing Dragon, enough to suggest that he can salute.
9 Nebraskan returns for his second start. He trialled well on the dirt before his debut and has a suitable gate.
6 Monta Frutta needs to overcome the barrier, although his recent form has been superb.
3 Capital Delight is next in line for an in-form Caspar Fownes-Vincent Ho combination.
Race 10 (1,200m)
8 Ka Ying Rising is a seriously smart horse. He has won three times from five starts in Hong Kong and will make his Class 2 debut on May 5. The step up appears well within his grasp, especially from gate 5 under a low weight.
11 Gorgeous Win slots in light and continues to race well. He can give this group a run for their money.
3 Packing Treadmill will get his shot on the speed or even in the leading position. He should get the right run from gate 1.
2 Bundle Of Charm is in career-best form this season. Need to keep safe.
Race 11 (1,400m)
3 Superb Kid is a talent and his last-start victory was superb. Purton retains the ride and he should find a soft lead from gate 1. He will take some beating if he can maintain his upward trajectory.
9 Super Goldi returned to his best in fine style last start. He has the gate to overcome, though.
4 Golden Artie narrowly missed last start. He is drawn poorly but this is not an overly strong contest.
8 Magnificent Nine is progressing well and looks a decent each-way chance.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club
