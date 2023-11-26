McDonald starts short-term HK stint with a double

James McDonald delivering a perfect ride on The Golden Scenery (No. 6) to beat Atullibigeal in the Chevalier Cup Handicap (1,600m) at Sha Tin.

HONG KONG - Trainer Tony Cruz has lauded James McDonald’s precision ride to snare the Class 1 Chevalier Cup Handicap (1,600m) on The Golden Scenery with a ground-saving display which catapulted the jockey to a double on Nov 26.

Untried beyond 1,400m and regarded as suspect over 1,600m, The Golden Scenery did not leave the fence after jumping smartly from barrier one at Sha Tin.

He went on to triumph in a slowly-run race for McDonald, who arrived in Hong Kong on race morning to start a short-term stint which runs until Jan 1.

Cruz booked McDonald to ride The Golden Scenery as soon as he learnt the New Zealander was heading to Hong Kong as the dual Hong Kong champion trainer mulled over the idea of thrusting The Golden Scenery out to 1,600m – which was uncharted territory.

“James rode a perfect race. I was thinking ‘Don’t tell me this horse, by Deep Field, he needs a mile’,” said Cruz.

“So, I thought ‘Why not give it a shot?’ and I’ll put James on it and we can hope for the best result and that’s what happened.

“We made a gamble and we got the best jockey on and we got a good result – that’s how we work.”

Having announced himself in perfect fashion by striking immediately with his first ride when Wunderbar landed the Class 4 Chevalier Lifts & Escalators Handicap (1,000m) for John Size, McDonald was at his best on The Golden Scenery with a rails-hugging ride.

“It worked out well, to have barrier one behind a moderate tempo and he was able to sprint home well,” said McDonald.

“Obviously, he’s suspect at a mile but today wasn’t really a genuine-run mile, so he was able to get it.”

Trailing the leader Telecom Fighters into the straight, McDonald resisted the temptation to angle to the outside. Instead, he stayed on the fence before The Golden Scenery denied the lighter-weighted Atullibigeal by a short head. Happy Together was third, 1½ lengths further away.

The winning time was 1min 34.67sec, slower than standard.

After another bountiful Australian spring, McDonald started his short-term contract in ideal circumstances when promising sprinter Wunderbar won with ease.

“The monkey is straight off the back and it needed to be done. I’ve got some nice rides, I needed to convert,” said McDonald.

“He’s a beautiful horse, beautifully educated. He just jumped, bridled all the way through – I think he’s extremely talented.”

Pierre Ng extended his lead in the Hong Kong trainers’ championship with a double with I Give, who became the first horse to post five wins this season, and Drombeg Banner.

He has saddled 26 winners for the campaign. HKJC