McDougall on the board in KL from day one

Visiting Australian jockey Blaike McDougall making no mistake at his very first Malaysian ride on Jan 26 when he brought Lightning Gal with a well-timed run to win the Open Maiden (1,100m) at Sungai Besi.

KUALA LUMPUR - Fresh from finishing second on Steparty (behind the winner Schwarz) in the Group 2 Australia Stakes (1,200m) at Moonee Valley on Jan 24, Blaike McDougall flew into Malaysia and wasted no time in notching a double from four rides at Sungai Besi on Jan 26.

The Australian jockey’s two winners, Lightning Gal and Eruption, won in contrasting styles.

Lightning Gal ran true to her name when she came flashing home to win the RM38,000 (S$11,600) Open Maiden race over 1,100m. But it was not what the filly’s connections had planned.

Placed once in her previous five starts, the three-year-old filly by Royal Meeting had led and trailed second in her last two starts.

This time, she was languishing in midfield, some six lengths behind the leading pack of three horses headed by Lucky Warrior (Saifudin Ismail) at the 800m.

Lightning Gal ($13) closed in on the leaders making the home turn but was held up momentarily before she found a run on the outside. Lucky Warrior shot clear at the 300m, but Lightning Gal flew home to win by half a length.

“My horse was never travelling well and was off the bridle early,” said McDougall. “She didn’t get through the conditions well.

“It was very concerning trying to get her to travel smoothly.

“At the top of the straight, I thought we had no chance. But, to her credit, she knuckled down and finished strongly.”

Eruption ($11), who was making his Malaysian debut after winning twice in 11 starts in Singapore, led all the way to win the RM49,000 Class 4A – 1,500m handicap.

The favourite Rocky Bhai (Aify Yudanyl) was cutting down his lead in the closing stages but Eruption had enough to spare before getting up by half a length.

“He’s a horse with a great racing style,” said McDougall. “He didn’t begin the best but he made and set a nice tempo.

“The trainer (Lawson Moy) was confident that if there is no speed in the race, we would be able to control.

“It’s a great start for my association with Buffalo Stable.”

Both Lightning Gal and Eruption are owned by Buffalo Stable, the main sponsor for the Melbourne rider’s two-week stint that kicked off on Jan 26.

McDougall, who was twice New South Wales champion country jockey, actually had his first overseas stint at Kranji’s final meeting on Oct 5 when he rode one third from four rides.

History was also made when Liang Xiao Chuan became the first jockey from China to ride a winner in Malaysia – never mind if the former China and Macau-based rider had to share the spoils with Brazilian jockey Laercio de Souza in the Class 4A (1,020m).

Liang, astride the Ricky Choi-trained Snow Dragon ($41), and de Souza, on Stop The Water ($6), dead-heated.

The former was a head in front at one stage but Stop The Water fought back in the shadows of the post to hit the line without a margin between them.

“I told Liang to sit off the pace, not to be too eager like he had done in previous rides for me,” said Choi.

“After finishing third in three successive races, Snow Dragon deserved the win today.”

Liang, who got on the board in Malaysia at his seventh ride, was humble about his win.

“He (Snow Dragon) did not respond to my whipping which was why I only rode him hands and heels,” he said. “I’m happy to get my first win in Malaysia, but I still have a lot to learn.

“I also need to build up my body strength in order to be competitive.” SELANGOR TURF CLUB/TURFONLINE