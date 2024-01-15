Meagher goes full steam ahead

Marc Lerner steering Lim's Saramati to the line while staving off Behind Player (Bruno Queiroz, obscured) on their inside in the Maiden race (1,200m) on Jan 14. Trainer Daniel Meagher watched the race from Australia.

The Daniel Meagher yard are keeping up the strong start they have made to the new and final 2024 season – and may even be looking beyond.

Favourite Lim’s Saramati’s narrow win, in the $20,000 Maiden race (1,200m) on Polytrack on Jan 14, added a third strike to the stable’s double from September and Lim’s Bighorn at the opening day on Jan 6.

The Australian was, however, not on hand to head down for the traditional photo this time. He was at the Gold Coast, both for business and personal reasons.

But he did turn on the livestream on his smartphone to watch Lim’s Saramati fight his way to the line.

“We’ve had a great start. The horses are running well,” he said.

“This horse has been so frustrating as he’s a real slow learner, and we knew that all along.

“He was a late three-year-old when he came to our yard. But we’ve been very patient with him.

“Well done to Marc (Lerner). It was a great ride from him, it was all about his strength.

“To be honest, I thought the horse was gone, but he fought his way back.”

The Sooboog four-year-old never travelled like a $15 favourite for the best part of the 1,200m journey.

Stoked up early by Lerner in a bid to beat his barrier No. 10, Lim’s Saramati found himself flushed out deeper and deeper the more the horses on his inside kicked up.

First it was second favourite Sage Ruler (A’Isisuhairi Kasim), who would not yield his spot on the fence no matter how hard Lerner tried to come across.

Roughie Sacred Stellar (Rozlan Nazam) joined the fray mid-race, pushing Lim’s Saramati further out. When Behind Player (Bruno Queiroz) came in between Sacred Stellar and Lim’s Saramati, the swing for the judge became four wide.

All the while, Lerner never slackened off, even reaching for the whip from the 600m – not the sight favourite backers like to see.

The French jockey’s hard graft was not in vain, though.

Behind Player was the fresh legs on the scene at the 400m, but, stunningly, Lim’s Saramati was not done for the day.

After such a torrid run, he was entitled to peter out but he regained a second wind and finally struck the front.

He and Behind Player then turned into pinballs for around 100m before a neck eventually split the duo.

“He’s still very immature. He probably needs more ground,” said Lerner. “The field was within his reach. The wide barrier did not bother me as he does not have enough speed and it helped him avoid the kickback.

“It was the residual fitness of his last race that helped him today.”

That day in an Open Maiden race (1,200m) on Dec 9, he had every chance in a perfect trailing position in third, working home nicely, but Gun proved too good.

With Lim’s Saramati knocking on the door, Meagher would have preferred to press on towards a turf race, but thought a maiden race regardless of surface would be the softer option.

“He’s better on turf. He actually never trialled well on Poly, but we saw that maiden on Poly, and we ran him,” he said.

“He probably needs further as he was strong through the line.”

Meagher flew back to Singapore on Jan 15, but not without opening his wallet at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale.

“I came to see my mum and dad, but also to go to the sales with (brother) Chris,” he said.

“We bought a Capitalist colt (Lot 865) for A$280,000 (S$249,000) and a Brazen Beau filly (Lot 58) for A$70,000. They will stay with Chris at his Eagle Farm stables and we’ll see what happens.”

With Singapore racing closing its doors on Oct 5, Meagher and the other 17 Kranji-based trainers are mulling over their future.

Two trainers – first Michael Clements in September and Shane Baertschiger in December – left in 2023, while Hideyuki Takaoka had already planned to retire that year.

