Meagher's Pride makes it six wins from six starts

Lim’s Kosciuszko beating Nepean in the Class 1 race over 1,400m on Wednesday. He remains unbeaten after six starts.

He came, he saw and he gave his rivals a mountain to climb.

None could make the summit ahead of him and, like that, Lim’s Kosciuszko scaled new heights by passing his first Class 1 test.

Like the great mountain in Australia whose name he carries, Lim’s Kosciuszko the racehorse is similarly inhospitable and menacing to all who challenge him.

Sure, his task at the Kranji Racecourse on Wednesday afternoon was made easier with the scratching of Kharisma who was nursing a bruised heel. But take nothing away from the winner.

There were Doubting Thomases aplenty. They thought the 1,400m distance would trip him up as he has never been over so much ground in his previous five outings.

And Class 1? Well, was he being too ambitious too soon?

As we now know, he proved them wrong.

As mountains go, Everest included, you do not conquer them. You treat them with respect.

Perhaps, Lim’s Kosciuszko’s rivals did not accord him that respect on Wednesday and they duly paid the price.

He put them in their rightful places – which was several paces behind him.

In winning the $100,000 race, Lim’s Kosciuszko had made it six from six. Yes, he has been unbeaten since trainer Daniel Meagher introduced him to the racing fans in March last year.

That day, he scored on debut and a month later it was two on the trot. He made it a hat-trick when winning in open company in May.

Meagher was patient. He then rested him for six months and he returned even fitter and stronger in November, winning his comeback race by 31/2 lengths.

Wednesday was his second appearance in 2022 and we know what happened. He clobbered his rivals, thanks in turn to a well-calculated ride by Wong Chin Chuen who was having his first race start on the four-year-old.

Many felt that Meagher was being too hasty putting Lim’s Kosciuszko up against the big boys so soon – especially when he was still eligible to contest Class 2 races.

But Meagher had every confidence in his budding champion.

In an interview with Singapore Turf Club scribes last week, he said: “This race came to my mind a week after he won his last race, in which he did so well,” said the Australian conditioner.

“There was a Class 2 race over 1,200m coming up where he would get one or two barrier trials in the lead-up, or he could get only one trial and go for this Class 1 race where he would carry only 50kg. But he would have to step up to the 1,400m.

“In the end, we decided why not try him in a race which is at the highest level?

“I’ve always believed he’s not a one-trick pony and he would see out the 1,400m without problems.”

Well, Meagher was spot-on.

Lim’s Kosciuszko didn’t just see out the 1,400m. He made it his own. He ran the race like as if he had been born for the trip.

He was in two words, absolutely brilliant. He won by two lengths and he was hardly blowing when Wong brought him back to scale.

Such was his demeanour that, if he could speak, he would probably say: “Why stop now? Let’s do another lap.”

Well, the plan was to save Lim’s Kosciuszko for the Lion City Cup in August. But the sheer brilliance he showed on Wednesday has prompted a rethink.

Again, in an interview with STC scribes after Wednesday’s race, Meagher said: “I spoke to (owner) Mr Lim (Siah Mong) after the win and he told me to do whatever I want to do.

“I’ll have a good talk with Danny (Beasley) and we may point him towards the Singapore Derby (on July 17).

“The way he won over 1,400m, I think he’ll get the 1,800m Derby trip.”

Right now, and from what we have already seen, it does look like a mighty realistic target.