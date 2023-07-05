Medlers Tart can rise if Poly suits

Race 1 (1,000m)

(6) SWIFTWINGED is in form and looked a bit unlucky last time. (5) PEACE FROG was runner-up on local debut. Can go one better. (1) BELLA ATTRICE is improving and is course-and-distance suited. (3) LADY D’ARBANVILLE and (4) MAGMALICIOUS are both open to improvement on local debut and trying the Polytrack.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(8) MISAVA can bounce back on stable debut and a switch to the Polytrack. (1) MIRACULOUS MAN clearly can do better and should be right there at the finish. (2) WESTERN JACK seems to prefer the turf and disappointed on the Polytrack last time. (4) HOLLYWOOD STAR is battling but could finish in the money.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(6) FIERY CLIFFS has been unlucky not to win and is getting closer. This could be it for him. (5) BEAU KALA makes his local debut and should be right there at the finish if taking to the Polytrack. (2) TWICE A SAINT is improving and could finish in the money. The same can also be said of (1) AMERICAN DAZZLER.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) GREEN FALCON is improving and should be right there at the finish. (4) WIND SOCK does not always show his best side but he did last time out and should run well again. (2) STORM COMMANDER is capable of an upset over this track and trip. (5) WAZ WOUTER is clearly better than his last run would suggest and could bounce back.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(9) CALLMEMRGREENLIGHT is better over further but is in good form and could pop up. (1) XPLICIT CONTENT is in good form and improving so should fight out the finish once again. (2) QUICK COUNT is course-and-distance suited and better than the last run would suggest. (4) MR BODACIOUS could run well from a good draw.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(8) THREE ROCKS is improving and was a fluent winner last time. (7) PARIS LASS is very speedy and will give Three Rocks a go over this track and trip. (6) I LIKE IT HOT won a good race last time but may have the younger rivals to beat. (1) PRINCESS DEB’S can win when in the mood.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(2) MEDLERS TART has been good since moving to the Eastern Cape and is the one to beat but is at first Polytrack test. (1) UNCONDITIONAL LOVE was an impressive winner on local debut and it was on this surface, so could be a danger. Stable companions (3) DOUBLE DESTINY and (4) HAZY CRAZY NIGHT have been disappointing of late but would not be surprise winners.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(2) CAITLYNS BOY fluffed his lines last time. It would not be a surprise if he bounces back. (3) EL ROMIACHI was given a good ride last time when a start-to-finish winner. He can follow up. (4) CRUZADOR has not won for some time but is not out of it. (1) PRINCE VIHAAN has run to a much higher level mark.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(11) YOUCRACKMEUP showed improvement at last win but it is a tougher ask this time. (1) EXECUTOR showed her best side when winning last time and could have more to offer. (2) UNYIELDING was not disgraced on local debut and should do even better this time. (4) SAVIC and (5) REGGIES GIRL are improving and are recent maiden winners.