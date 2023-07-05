Medlers Tart can rise if Poly suits
Race 1 (1,000m)
(6) SWIFTWINGED is in form and looked a bit unlucky last time. (5) PEACE FROG was runner-up on local debut. Can go one better. (1) BELLA ATTRICE is improving and is course-and-distance suited. (3) LADY D’ARBANVILLE and (4) MAGMALICIOUS are both open to improvement on local debut and trying the Polytrack.
Race 2 (1,200m)
(8) MISAVA can bounce back on stable debut and a switch to the Polytrack. (1) MIRACULOUS MAN clearly can do better and should be right there at the finish. (2) WESTERN JACK seems to prefer the turf and disappointed on the Polytrack last time. (4) HOLLYWOOD STAR is battling but could finish in the money.
Race 3 (1,600m)
(6) FIERY CLIFFS has been unlucky not to win and is getting closer. This could be it for him. (5) BEAU KALA makes his local debut and should be right there at the finish if taking to the Polytrack. (2) TWICE A SAINT is improving and could finish in the money. The same can also be said of (1) AMERICAN DAZZLER.
Race 4 (1,600m)
(3) GREEN FALCON is improving and should be right there at the finish. (4) WIND SOCK does not always show his best side but he did last time out and should run well again. (2) STORM COMMANDER is capable of an upset over this track and trip. (5) WAZ WOUTER is clearly better than his last run would suggest and could bounce back.
Race 5 (1,000m)
(9) CALLMEMRGREENLIGHT is better over further but is in good form and could pop up. (1) XPLICIT CONTENT is in good form and improving so should fight out the finish once again. (2) QUICK COUNT is course-and-distance suited and better than the last run would suggest. (4) MR BODACIOUS could run well from a good draw.
Race 6 (1,000m)
(8) THREE ROCKS is improving and was a fluent winner last time. (7) PARIS LASS is very speedy and will give Three Rocks a go over this track and trip. (6) I LIKE IT HOT won a good race last time but may have the younger rivals to beat. (1) PRINCESS DEB’S can win when in the mood.
Race 7 (1,800m)
(2) MEDLERS TART has been good since moving to the Eastern Cape and is the one to beat but is at first Polytrack test. (1) UNCONDITIONAL LOVE was an impressive winner on local debut and it was on this surface, so could be a danger. Stable companions (3) DOUBLE DESTINY and (4) HAZY CRAZY NIGHT have been disappointing of late but would not be surprise winners.
Race 8 (1,400m)
(2) CAITLYNS BOY fluffed his lines last time. It would not be a surprise if he bounces back. (3) EL ROMIACHI was given a good ride last time when a start-to-finish winner. He can follow up. (4) CRUZADOR has not won for some time but is not out of it. (1) PRINCE VIHAAN has run to a much higher level mark.
Race 9 (1,200m)
(11) YOUCRACKMEUP showed improvement at last win but it is a tougher ask this time. (1) EXECUTOR showed her best side when winning last time and could have more to offer. (2) UNYIELDING was not disgraced on local debut and should do even better this time. (4) SAVIC and (5) REGGIES GIRL are improving and are recent maiden winners.
