Melbourne duo Zahra, Dee make Gold Cup trip

Mark Zahra kissing the Melbourne Cup trophy after claiming the "race that stops a nation" for the first time on Gold Trip at Flemington on Nov 1. The Australian will be hoping to repeat the feat on another famous gilt-edged trophy at Kranji on Nov 19.

Another two Melbourne-based jockeys will join Craig Williams and Jamie Kah on Singapore Gold Cup day on Nov 19 – Mark Zahra and Michael Dee.

Perth native Zahra, 40, is booked by trainer Ricardo Le Grange on Hongkong Great while New Zealand-born Dee, 26, will ride the Donna Logan-trained Super Impact, both in the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m).

Already a multiple-Group 1 winning jockey in a decorated career spanning 24 years, Zahra put the cherry on the top when he landed the biggest prize in his country, the Melbourne Cup, aboard Gold Trip on Nov 1.

A winner of more than 1,200 races, Zahra is no stranger to Kranji, having ridden as a youngster in 2004 and 2005, and at several hit-and-run missions since, including his most recent in the Group 1 Lion City Cup in August, when he finished third aboard Golden Monkey. He goes to scale at 56kg.

Dee may boast a less glittering resume but it is no less impressive, especially at the just-concluded 2022 Spring Carnival, where he added two prestigious Group 1 feathers to his cap – the Caulfield Cup aboard Durston and the Victoria Derby aboard Manzoice. Both were outsiders.

Dee spent the first three years of his apprenticeship in New Zealand before crossing the Tasman Sea to be indentured to Caulfield trainer Mick Price.

In 10 years of riding, the natural lightweight has booted home more than 700 winners, including seven at Group 1 level.

Singapore will be his second overseas raid after Macau, where he competed in an apprentice jockeys series in 2014. He goes to scale at 50kg.

On a much longer term, the way the Kranji riding ranks will shape for the 2023 racing season is also known.

As usual, the list of who is in, who is out has hatched its fair share of surprises.

Leading expatriates such as Manoel Nunes, Vlad Duric and Marc Lerner are back for another year (Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2023) but notable absentees will be Australians Danny Beasley and Jake Bayliss.

It is understood that Beasley, who is currently fourth in the Singapore premiership, has not applied for a renewal with the Singapore Turf Club.

Bayliss, who claimed the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup on Prosperous Return in October, was granted a one-year licence but declined it.

Bernardo Pinheiro, a recent visitor in Singapore, albeit his successful five-month stint was cut short in September by a two-month suspension, was given a nine-month licence starting from April 1. He is currently based in Dubai, where the season ends at the end of March.

As for the local senior jockeys, all will answer the roll call in 2023 except for Mark Ewe, who recently moved to Kuala Lumpur.

However, Amirul Ismadi and Shafrizal Saleh will be licensed for only six months (Jan 1 to June 30).

With Yusoff Fadzli, Iskandar Rosman and Krisna Thangamani promoted to the senior ranks in 2023, the remaining eight apprentice jockeys were given the nod.

But three of them – Hakim Kamaruddin, Akmazani Mazuki and Fahmi Rosman – will be on six-month permits, alongside comeback kid Azhar Rasid.