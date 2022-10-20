 Memorial Day has decent chance in Race 4, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Memorial Day has decent chance in Race 4

Oct 20, 2022 12:46 am

RACE 1 (1,000M)
(4) ABOVE THE WORLD is doing better and should be there. After a good  debut, (3) PRINCESS ILARIA disappointed in   her   next   two   runs. If she behaves at the start, she can be a threat. (1) GAETANA and (5) HEARTAND MINDcould make the trifecta. Watch the first-timers.

RACE 2 (1,700M)
(1) PLATINUM  SKY has  showed up  nicely  since  being  gelded  andcould resume winning ways. (3) SATOSHI  was  rested  after  a maiden win and could need it. (4) EAST COAST is maturing and comes   from   franked    form.  He should be ready after a rest. Stable companion  (5) CLIMATECONTROL did  well  after  a  restand cannot be ignored. (6)  KILL  SHOT and (2)  DIESELAND DUST are place contenders.

RACE 3 (1,450M)
(2)  THERMOPYLAE needed  his last run and rates well. (1)  BIG  FIVE is  running  close  up and a first victory is long overdue. (10) DUNGEONS races are fresh  butlook for a big improvement. (8)   BILLY   SPELLBOUND wasn't disgraced on debut and could get into the trifecta.

RACE 4 (1,450M)
(4) MEMORIAL DAY is on the upand could escape the maidens. She holds (2) RAISING ASTORM, (6) HAYLEY’SPROMISE and (7)  ULTIMAICTU on their recent meeting.

RACE 5 (1,450M)
(1) NICE MOVE needed her last run and deserves a reward for consistency. (3)  LADY  REGENTalso  needed her  last  outing  and  will  come  on in heaps. (5)  SOUTHERN  STYLE and (4) MIGHTY  GODDESS  have drawn wide but cannot be ignored.
 

RACE 6 (1,000M)
(10) TRUST THE FIRE was fancied    to    win    last    time    but disappointed.  He  could  get  into the action this time round. (2)  STORMY SEAS should   be right on top of him on their recent meeting. Stablemate (11) STORMY LASS is better than her last run. (13) DANCING DORA could make it two from two. (7) LULU’S  BOY sports  blinkers and could be hard to overhaul.

RACE 7(1,450M)
(5) PRINCESS   PHILIPPA was run out of it last time but can make amends. (9) RIMAAH comes  off  a  break and  can  win  fresh.  (3)  BUREAUDES  LEGENDES needed  her  last run and could feature. (1) PATON’S  TEARS can grab them late.

RACE 8 (1,450M)
(4) ASIYE PHAMBILI got it right on  the  third  time  of  asking.  She could go on. (2)  GIN  AND  TONIC has  done well  on  polytrack  and,  despite  awide draw, can get into the act. Stablemate  (7)  ANGEL’S  WISH forms a good back-up.  (3) DEFENDER OF RIGHTS comes off a  rest but sports blinkers and could sharpen up. (11) RENY  won  fairly  well  after a rest and has       scope for improvement.

