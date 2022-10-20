Memorial Day has decent chance in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) ABOVE THE WORLD is doing better and should be there. After a good debut, (3) PRINCESS ILARIA disappointed in her next two runs. If she behaves at the start, she can be a threat. (1) GAETANA and (5) HEARTAND MINDcould make the trifecta. Watch the first-timers.

RACE 2 (1,700M)

(1) PLATINUM SKY has showed up nicely since being gelded andcould resume winning ways. (3) SATOSHI was rested after a maiden win and could need it. (4) EAST COAST is maturing and comes from franked form. He should be ready after a rest. Stable companion (5) CLIMATECONTROL did well after a restand cannot be ignored. (6) KILL SHOT and (2) DIESELAND DUST are place contenders.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(2) THERMOPYLAE needed his last run and rates well. (1) BIG FIVE is running close up and a first victory is long overdue. (10) DUNGEONS races are fresh butlook for a big improvement. (8) BILLY SPELLBOUND wasn't disgraced on debut and could get into the trifecta.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(4) MEMORIAL DAY is on the upand could escape the maidens. She holds (2) RAISING ASTORM, (6) HAYLEY’SPROMISE and (7) ULTIMAICTU on their recent meeting.

RACE 5 (1,450M)

(1) NICE MOVE needed her last run and deserves a reward for consistency. (3) LADY REGENTalso needed her last outing and will come on in heaps. (5) SOUTHERN STYLE and (4) MIGHTY GODDESS have drawn wide but cannot be ignored.



RACE 6 (1,000M)

(10) TRUST THE FIRE was fancied to win last time but disappointed. He could get into the action this time round. (2) STORMY SEAS should be right on top of him on their recent meeting. Stablemate (11) STORMY LASS is better than her last run. (13) DANCING DORA could make it two from two. (7) LULU’S BOY sports blinkers and could be hard to overhaul.

RACE 7(1,450M)

(5) PRINCESS PHILIPPA was run out of it last time but can make amends. (9) RIMAAH comes off a break and can win fresh. (3) BUREAUDES LEGENDES needed her last run and could feature. (1) PATON’S TEARS can grab them late.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(4) ASIYE PHAMBILI got it right on the third time of asking. She could go on. (2) GIN AND TONIC has done well on polytrack and, despite awide draw, can get into the act. Stablemate (7) ANGEL’S WISH forms a good back-up. (3) DEFENDER OF RIGHTS comes off a rest but sports blinkers and could sharpen up. (11) RENY won fairly well after a rest and has scope for improvement.