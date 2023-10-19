Merlion first, Gold Cup maybe

David Kok's stable transfer Pacific Emperor winning barrier trial No. 3 ahead of Cosmic Dancer (Jerlyn Seow) and War Room (Vlad Duric) on Thursday.

David Kok’s recent high-profile stable transfer Pacific Emperor gave every indication of a seamless transition, following an impressive barrier trial win on Thursday.

After bringing up the last of his five wins under Michael Clements’ care on Sept 23, Pacific Stable’s best import to date did not stay homeless for too long.

Two days later, he took up residence at Kok’s yard, a move that had been worked on shortly after Clements announced he was ending his 25-year-old tenure in Singapore on Sept 30.

While any plans were out of Clements’ hands from that point, the owners had already plotted an ambitious path.

Not only was the Caravaggio four-year-old entered for the $110,000 Group 3 Merlion Trophy (1,200m) on Oct 28, but his name surprisingly also popped up in the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Nov 11.

The Polytrack feature was a no-brainer, as three of his wins were recorded on the same course and distance, albeit in lesser Class 3 and 4 company.

The last two wins were on turf, but chalked up in Class 2 and Class 1 in that order, vaulting his rating to 89 points. The most upwardly mobile horse in 2023 has certainly earned his first Group stripes.

Kok was, however, a little circumspect about the second nomination, even with the lack of depth in the staying ranks.

“It was always the plan to run him in the Merlion Trophy, but the owner wanted to enter him in the Gold Cup, too. It’s a $1 million race after all,” said the Singaporean trainer.

“But, with the standard of racing having dropped and there are not a lot of stayers these days, we can train him up to 2,000m.

“We need more time, though. The 2024 Gold Cup will work better for him, but it remains the owner’s decision, not mine.

“At the moment, he can go up to 1,600m, even if he was checked at his last run over 1,600m.

“But he then won his next race (1,200m). The following Monday, he came to our yard.”

Kok, who has yet to win either the Singapore Gold Cup or Merlion Trophy in 14 years of training at Kranji, said that Pacific Emperor was already rock-hard fit when he took delivery of the athletic horse.

“I didn’t have to do much with him. Michael had already done a great job with him,” he said.

Kok’s horses seldom come out all guns blazing at barrier trials, but Pacific Emperor bucked the trend in heat No. 3.

Ridden by former apprentice jockey Salim Yusoff, Pacific Emperor improved five wide mid-trial to sit within striking distance upon straightening.

He was only two lengths off the leader, last-start winner War Room (Vlad Duric).

He then attacked the line with purpose to claim the trial by 3/4 lengths from Cosmic Dancer (Jerlyn Seow).

“This morning, he won his trial easy, with plenty in hand,” said a delighted Kok.

“It’s true it wasn’t a strong trial, he was the only class horse in the field. But I was very happy with the way he hit the line strong.

“He’s ready for next week.”

Some queries were raised about who would ride him, given that regular partner Wong Chin Chuen is sitting out Saturday’s action at Kranji – even after getting a stay for his four-month suspension for not riding War Frontier to the stewards’ satisfaction.

Kok was quick to confirm that the Malaysian rider was booked on Pacific Emperor in the Merlion Trophy.

“CC always goes to Penang in October. He goes to a temple for his yearly pilgrimage,” said Kok.

“The appeal date is also not set yet as the transcript is not ready. So, he’s already told me he would be back next week.”

