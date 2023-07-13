Meteoric can rise to the occasion

Race 1 (1,600m)

(1) TIZONA is holding form and, after two seconds, could chalk up his fourth career victory.

(2) BEY SUYAY is honest and should give another genuine effort.

(5) AMERICAN BISCUIT has not been far off after a maiden win.

(6) CLIMATE CONTROL is battling to crack a second win but has a definite trifecta chance.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(6) KING OF THE SEAS found support on debut but was inexperienced. He will know more about it.

Stablemate (4) BABYLON will improve on debut.

Watch out for year-older runners (2) FAST DUTY, who did well after a rest and has had the form franked, (3) UNITED WE STAND and (1) RAPTOR ISLAND. They should not be far behind.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(8) CICADIDAE disappointed in both her starts. Will appreciate the turn. The one to beat.

(1) INNER SENSE was narrowly beaten after a five-month break and can make amends.

(6) ALESIA’S LOVE is improving and can get into the reckoning.

(2) WORLD HERITAGE is having her peak run and can challenge.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(5) CARE TAKER and (9) VIVA SPIRIT come off debut runs after finding some support.

(7) POLICY OF TRUTH attracted support but may have been affected by breathing problems. (10) STRIKING ANGEL also found problems in both her runs but can feature here. (6) DARING ACT looks to have place claims.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) SECRET RECIPE finished runner-up in her last two runs.

(1) CALL TO GLORY needed her last run and will come on.

(5) ARABIAN RED and (7) WONDER I DO come off debut runs and will know more about it.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) METEORIC must be respected if in the mood. (4) DANCING DORA is looking for win No. 6. (5) SIMPLY MAGIC will have the run of the race from pole position and (3) THERE SHE GOES, who is getting closer, deserves respect.

(2) WHATYOUWAITINGFOR has a chance on earlier form.

Race 7 (3,000m)

(6) MAMBO COME TESIO is the “safe” horse – he stays well – but (7) BREEZE OVER should have his measure on paper. The latter is 3½ lengths better off for almost a length beating.

(8) KIND JUDY (1kg better off for 2½ lengths) and (10) OVER TWO YOU (on earlier form) also could get a lot closer to him.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(1) CELTIC RUSH looks a good bet despite the weight. (4) THE INKOSANA (both wins this track) and (8) THE CHOSEN ONE are in form and should go close.

(2) ROMEO’S MAGIC and (3) GREEN SCEPTRE could fill the minor spots.