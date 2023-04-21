Mia’s Athena should make amends second-up

Race 1 (1,000m)

(5) MIA’S ATHENA found strong market support on debut but lost narrowly, with the rest of the field well beaten. She can make amends with that race under her girth.

(2) FUTURE FLO has improved with each outing down the straight. With a good draw, he is a big threat to Mia’s Athena.

(1) KUPHOLIWE was not far back when taking on winners last run in the Cape. The colt can make the required improvement with the best draw.

(8) GOOSEBUMPS is coming along the right way and has a money chance.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(4) JADE’S CABERNEIGH was well supported on her Poly debut but was very green around the turn. She has first-time blinkers and is back on the turf.

(6) REGINA BELLISSIMA improved with blinkers and a tongue tie last start. She comes from a strong Highveld stable.

(3) LADIES DAY finished ahead of Jade’s Caberneigh in a much-improved effort. A repeat should see her right there.

(5) KYNISKA is never too far back. She has a chance over her best course and distance.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(10) MAJESTIC REIGN has drawn wide but has shown good form on this course. Can go one better with blinkers.

(1) FIBONACCI takes on older rivalsin a Cape Town feature after making a fair debut, but was not far back. The stable is in form and he should run well from a good draw.

(8) VENERABLE was not too far back in two Cape starts when taking on stronger opposition. He should have a strong chance on his best form.

(3) ULTIMATE JEWEL has consistent form on the Poly. He has been trying further but has done well this trip. Has a good draw.

(2) POWER STAR showed up well first time with blinkers over his optimum trip.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(7) SILVER OPERATOR has been contesting Cape features lately. He had a warm-up sprint with blinkers and can do much better over the extra 200m.

(10) QUASIFORSURE is a Hollywoodbets July entry and a win will help his chances of making the final field. He comes off some smart Cape form but has drawn wide.

(9) MR MASTER STARTER arrives from a smart outing over the tricky Durbanville course. He has drawn a little wide but is in good form.

(5) IMILENZEYOKUDUDUMA comes off some useful Cape form and there may not be much between him and stable companion Quasiforsure.

(6) PEARL OF ASIA has been costly to follow. He had a difficult draw last start but was running on strongly. Can upset.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(6) TIZONA made a smart debut for his new stable. He had shown some useful Cape form and, although taking on a competitive field, he could still improve.

(3) ROSH KEDESH is lightly raced and shed his maiden status only recently. He looks to have plenty of improvement and is one to watch in the betting.

(1) CUPID’S SONG has his third run after a break. He is never far off the winner and, from a plum draw over his optimum trip, he must have a shout.

(13) DIANI has a difficult draw but is way better than his last effort. However, he has jumped in the handicap and the draw will be a concern.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(3) CHEEKY LADDIE has some consistent Cape form over the distance. He has a good draw and must be a strong contender.

(1) SURYAVARMAN showed up well first-up for his new stable. He is lightly raced and should have more to come.

(4) SHIFTING PATH improved in his last Kenilworth run. Blinkered for the first time, he could surprise.

(8) ASARULUDU took on a useful field first-up out of the maidens. He is lightly raced and should come on from that.

Stable companion (6) NORTHERN WARRIOR is never far back and is over his best trip.

Race 7 (1,900m)

(4) EYE CATCHING has been taking on slightly stronger rivals and was beaten narrowly in her KwaZulu-Natal debut. Back on the grass with a claiming apprentice up, she can go close in a race with many chances.

(13) DIANA THE HUNTRESS has the widest draw but won well in just her second start. She looks progressive.

(8) BLAZING KISS is seldom far back and all her recent form has been in the soft. With firmer going, she could be even more competitive.

(2) FASHIONIGMA has been close-up in her last two starts on the Poly. She has done well on the turf, too. From a good draw, she must be in with a strong chance.

(10) LEOPARD LADY is always game and looks due for a change of fortune. Her recent form has held up well and she should run another honest race.

(12) YOU DERSERVE IT comes from a very much in-form stable and should go close.

Race 8 (2,300m)

(5) TIN CUP showed signs of life when switched back to turf. The stable is doing well and the form of his last run has held up. Good chance if he stays the trip.

Veteran galloper (6) TOM BOMBADIL stays the distance well and is holding form. He took on stronger rivals last run and was a close second.

(10) PAPA C was a tad fortunate to score last time and he stays the trip well. The form has held up.

(12) ZAKHO has shown his best form on the Poly and he improved with blinkers last run. Worth watching.