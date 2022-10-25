Mighty Giant can rise to the task

Mighty Giant has trialled well on dirt and should feature prominently at his first start on the surface.

Race 1 (1,200m)

(5) The Multiplier is bred for dirt. He should be ready second-up following the break. His most recent trial on dirt caught the eye.

(4) Smart Folks is still chasing a win. He has also shown a liking for dirt. A good gate helps.

(9) Call Me Lu trialled very well on dirt recently. He gets his chance with the booking of leading rider Zac Purton.

(6) Diamond Soars can figure with some luck. Dirt is also his go.

Race 2 (1,800m)

(9) Boys Party should have won already. He loves the dirt. Chance if he can offset the wide draw.

(14) Oh Bravo has mixed his form but has shown a liking for dirt before, especially in his trials. He steps away off a dangerous rating.

(2) Run Des Run looks well placed here third-up following the break. With Purton in the saddle, he must be respected.

(13) Speed Force is a factor in this grade. Keep safe.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(4) Theta Hedge has trialled well on dirt previously and should make his presence felt here.

(8) Steel Win ran well first-up and can improve further. He is a two-time winner on dirt in Class 4.

(2) Asian One caught the eye with a solid trial recently on dirt. He is in good hands with Purton up.

(1) Compulsory caught the eye with a strong trial recently. He can roll forward to try and pinch this.

Race 4 (1,650m)

(2) Mighty Giant ran well first-up and his latest dirt trial was solid. This is his first start on the surface under race conditions but he can boss this group, if he is right.

(6) Apache Pass loves the surface and is a threat with no weight on his back. He will be right in this.

(1) Kings Shield should find the front as he has done in the past. He loves the dirt.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(2) Killer Instinct will improve back in Class 4. He ran very good trials on both turf and dirt.

(9) Stand Up lines up following a strong run over the course and distance last start. Suited by dirt.

(3) Fiery Diamond is racing well and should land in the right spot from gate No. 1.

(10) Lucky Ruby finds conditions in his favour. He is a two-time winner on dirt.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(12) Miracles caught the eye first-up when finishing a close-up second over this course and distance. He trialled well on dirt. He is well weighted and does shape as the one to beat.

(4) Youthful Deal has mixed his form but does appear to have his fair share of ability. His latest trial on dirt was solid. (3) Prosecco has shown glimpses of talent. He should be favoured if they go hard out in front.

(2) Trader should lead with rookie Angus Chung’s 4.5kg claim. Keep safe.

Race 7 (1,650m)

(3) Magic Supreme is racing well and should get a sweet run throughout from barrier No. 2. The step-up in trip looks suitable, especially at his age and also in Class 4 company.

(1) Infinite Power is consistent and has drawn a good gate. He is well weighted with Angus Chung’s 4.5kg claim.

(5) Turbo Power closed nicely last start at his first outing on dirt. He is an American-bred, so the surface should pose no concerns.

(6) Yes We Can was dominant last start when winning in this grade. This looks tougher but he should make his presence felt.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(8) Jolly Ruler won at his final outing of last season. He can carry on with that form, especially on dirt, following a stylish trial at Conghua.

(2) Super Win Dragon was beaten narrowly by Jolly Ruler last season but has since won. These two are the likely standouts.

(3) Red Desert is chasing a long overdue fifth Hong Kong win. He should be in the finish despite jumping from an awkward alley.

(7) Faulds has trialled well on dirt and should get his chance.

Race 9 (1,650m)

(1) Chancheng Prince is as solid as they come, on the dirt, in Hong Kong. He has drawn a good gate and Ruan Maia knows the horse well. He shapes as the one to beat.

(8) Amazing Teens can take a step forward from a better draw.

(6) Handsome Twelve is chasing back-to-back wins. He is in very good form and Purton’s retention catches the eye.

(5) Ultra Express can be forgiven first-up. He is clearly better on dirt now. He can atone.

- Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club