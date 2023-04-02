Miller’s Super Eight

Veteran racing writer and tipster Brian Miller picked eight winners from 11 races last Saturday.

Brian Miller, The Straits Times’ (ST) veteran racing writer and tipster, was in his element last Saturday, picking eight winners from the card of 11 at at Kranji.

His winners: Best bet Arya Pakuan (Race 2), Flying Nemo (Race 3), Te Akau Ben (Race 4), Great Command (Race 7), Fortune Star (Race 8), Jewel Sixty-One (Race 9), Super Salute (Race 10) and General Command (Race 11).

Two of his second choices – Hyde Park (Race 1) and Sun Rectitude (Race 6) scored.

“I have previously tipped six from eight races and seven from nine, but never eight. This is my personal best, so I will savour it while I can,” said Miller, 73, who has been a journalist since 1975.

Michael Lee, who joined ST racing in March 2022, was also in top form, with seven winners (best bet Arya Pakuan, Flying Nemo, Sun Rectitude, Great Command, Fortune Star, Super Salute and General Command).

ST racing editor Tan Thean Loon started the day with a bang, tipping the winner of the first four races (Hyde Park, Arya Pakuan, best bet Flying Nemo and Te Akau Ben.

But he then had to wait until the last race for his fifth winner, General Command.

Three of his second choices – Sun Rectitude, Great Command and Super Salute – saluted.

When Miller picked seven from nine on Sept 30, 2016, Tan had eight winners and a second, who was unlucky to be beaten by a reserve who secured a run.

That year, he was crowned the champion media tipster for the third year running.

“My biggest regret was not going through the card in September – which is something no-one has achieved,” said the Penang-born Tan then.