Mimosas back from wind op

Mimosas (Manoel Nunes) scoring his only win in a Class 4 race (1,000m) on March 12.

Tim Fitzsimmons is expecting a forward run from Mimosas on Saturday, even at the big chestnut’s return from a three-month spell.

The son of Squamosa has not raced since his disappointing unplaced run in a Class 3 race (1,200m) on Polytrack on June 24.

The five-year-old’s finish lacked zip after he coursed out wide for visiting jockey Daniel Moor.

At his previous five local starts, Mimosas did live up to his Australian record of two wins over short sprints in Victoria. He won at his second Kranji start and finished in the money thrice.

Post-race vet reports of breathing issues at his last start largely explained his indifferent effort.

“He was making a sound after his last race. He had to go for a wind op,” said Fitzsimmons.

“He’s come back good and ran a nice trial last week, even if he was not asked to do much.”

Ridden by Vlad Duric, Mimosas ambled along at the rear, far from the busy pace up front.

He plodded past some runners late to run sixth to the winner, stablemate Teardrops.

The hulking frame may give the impression of a one-pacer but, bar two starts, he did show a turn of foot at the business end.

With his only Kranji win coming in a 1,000m Polytrack speed dash, Saturday’s $70,000 Class 3 event over the same course and distance is right up his alley first-up.

However, Fitzsimmons said that he might still need the run, even if a late burst would not surprise.

“He will improve with the run. There aren’t many Class 3 races; 1,000m was a nice way to kick off,” said the Australian.

“He’ll be better over 1,200m and even 1,400m. He will still run on strongly tomorrow.”

Fitzsimmons is also pleased with his second runner Gold Ten Sixty-One. The speedy grey five-year-old by Dalghar is coming off back-to-back seconds to Major King.

“Gold Ten Sixty-One is ultra-consistent. He doesn’t necessarily have to lead, but he’ll be up close in the first three,” said Fitzsimmons.

“Lord’s Command was super impressive, even if it’s a step-up in class to Class 3 this time.

“It’ll be interesting to see a different tempo to the race. For sure, my horse will keep him honest.”

