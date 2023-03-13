Mimosas blooming for jig racing

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons leading in Mimosas (Manoel Nunes), following the chestnut's second-up win in the Class 4 race over 1,000m on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHYA

Mimosas franked both the Australian hype and promise shown at his Kranji debut second with a commanding win in the $50,000 Class 4 race over 1,000m on Sunday.

Despite being trapped four deep for Manoel Nunes throughout the speed dash, the strapping chestnut was never out of his comfort zone.

The $12 favourite was flushed out even wider upon cornering, but he still extended to a 1¼-length win from stablemate Mister Dynamo (A’Isisuhairi Kasim) for a Tim Fitzsimmons quinella.

“It was the plan to stay wide because he’s such a big horse with big strides. He just turned a bit wider on the turn,” said the 2022 Singapore champion trainer.

Before he was bought in the same interests as leading 2022 three-year-old Golden Monkey, Mimosas bookended his short Australian five-start career with victory over the Flemington straight (1,000m) and another in a benchmark 64 at Pakenham (1,100m).

Fitzsimmons thought the new Jig Stable buy stood a decent chance of picking up where he left off at his Singapore launch in a similar 1,000m speed scamper on Feb 25.

But the Squamosa four-year-old was momentarily held up for a run upon cornering, snuffing out any chance of pegging back winner Petrograd, even if he still ran on.

“He was unlucky. He had to stop and go again – not easy for such a big horse,” said Fitzsimmons.

“By the time he picked up again, the race was over.”

While Mimosas has not raced beyond 1,200m in Australia, the way he runs suggests he may see out more ground. But Fitzsimmons will resist the temptation for now.

“I will stay to 1,000m races as he goes to Class 3. He can also run over further, like 1,100m,” he said.

Australian Jig Racing syndicate manager Josh McLoughlan was on the same page as Fitzsimmons.

“I think we’ll just work through our grades with this guy. There are loads of Poly sprints for him over the short trips and he’ll be a real moneyspinner for his connections,” said the bloodstock agent.

“It was a big thrill for his owners, some of them first-time owners. It was great to get a win so early on for them, as we continue to prove that we are not about numbers.

“We’re about quality and we’re here to target big races, not make up the numbers.”

Fitzsimmons, for one, would be happy with Sunday’s numbers of two winners from 10 starters. Hero ($34) later landed the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,800m).

Unplaced in the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) in 2022, the Warrior’s Reward five-year-old came with a well-timed run under Nunes to touch Hardcore (Matthew Kellady) off by a short head.

“We scratched Hero the other day as he stepped on his shoe before the race. He was sore for a week,” said Fitzsimmons.

“Second-up over 1,800m and carrying 59kg, to beat the horse that was spruiked (Pacific Bao Bei), it was a huge effort.

“The short-range plan is for him to win another race, but the long-range plan is to get his ratings up towards the Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) at the end of the year. “

From another future perspective, Fitzsimmons was also encouraged by Lucky Hero’s premiere in the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,200m).

A one-from-one winner on the Sunshine Coast when known as Shot Put, the Shooting To Win three-year-old ran the fastest closing sectionals when fifth to Ejaz.

The Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge is around the corner, but Fitzsimmons needs a bit more time and a few more runs to get a better gauge on Lucky Hero’s credentials.

The three legs are the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) and Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) in April and Group 2 Singapore Guineas (1,600m) in May.

“I was very happy with his first run. It was the run of the race,” said Fitzsimmons.

“We’ll just have to see whether the second leg will suit better. We may go with another trial.”

The double took Fitzsimmons’ score to 10 winners, keeping him in the slipstream of leader Michael Clements, who kicked away to 14 winners, courtesy of a four-timer.