Mimosas out to mimic the Monkey

Mimosas (Wong Chin Chuen) gearing up for his Kranji debut with a second barrier trial win on Thursday. City Gold Forward, another newcomer, finished second.

Bloodstock agent Josh McLoughlan said he would be lying if he was not flushed with pride when he tuned in to watch barrier trial No. 4 at Kranji on Thursday.

Two of the runners, 2022 three-year-old star Golden Monkey and newcomer Mimosas, race under the Australian’s syndicate Jig Racing Stable banner.

Nothing that unusual, considering that stablemates trialling together are a dime a dozen.

But the trial – in which Mimosas won and Golden Monkey ran fifth – did bring flashbacks of barrier trials that took place at Cranbourne, Victoria, on May 3, 2021.

That was the day he spotted the two horses, both trained by Clayton Douglas of Everest winner Giga Kick fame.

McLoughlan had that same gut feel which helped him nail the likes of Jay Eff Express, Elite Excalibur, Threeandfourpence in a decade hand-picking stock for Premier Racing, Elite Performance or Forever Lucky Stables. Or even Mr Black Back and Dream Alliance for other Singapore owners.

Golden Monkey has been an absolute revelation with three wins for Jig and trainer Tim Fitzsimmons, including two at Group level as a three-year-old in 2022.

Mimosas has taken a little longer to join the fold but, after his third barrier trial on Thursday, McLoughlan is about to find out if it will be two for two.

A two-time winner in Victoria, Mimosas makes his Kranji debut in a Class 4 race (1,000m) on Feb 25.

Now managing racing interests for majority shareholders Victor and Craig Elvin and a variety of Australian owners – mostly mates of his, under the Jig (his nickname) Stable banner – McLoughlan will not be at Kranji, but will still watch Mimosas with the same keen interest from his Bali work base.

“Funnily enough, both Golden Monkey and Mimosas were at the Cranbourne jumpouts for unraced two-year-olds at the same time,” said McLoughlan.

“I’ve always done a lot of form at those Cranbourne or Mornington jumpouts on Monday, and Flemington on Friday.

“I got in contact with Clayton for both of them, but they were then both heading for Hong Kong.

“They would be out of my budget, and when Mimosas won on debut, I thought ‘forget it’.

“Golden Monkey had a few placings, but no wins. We finally bought him after his last run (lost at Flemington) but, to be fair, he was up against very good horses like Artorius and Mr Mozart.

“From what Monkey did in Singapore, I knew I must get Mimosas, too, even if they are very different.

“Mimosas’ ratings also went down, and even after he won at his last start (Pakenham), interest from Hong Kong had dropped.

“There, a horse with two wins is less valuable as he will get into Class 3. They prefer a horse with one win as he will run in Class 4, where a first win means a lot more.

“That’s how we were able to buy Mimosas from Clayton.”

The strapping chestnut has settled into his new surroundings like a duck to water. As is his usual style, Fitzsimmons has not rushed him towards his baptism of fire.

The polish spoke for itself at the last trial when Mimosas looked beaten as another newbie, City Gold Forward, collared him.

But he tenaciously fought his way back to take the trial by 1½ lengths in 1min 00.29sec for the 1,000m on the Polytrack.

Fitzsimmons said that the barrier trial – his third – will top him off nicely for his Kranji launch.

“He had a nice trial this morning. I’m very happy with the way he has come along,” said Fitzsimmons.

“We’ve brought him along slowly. He has improved with each trial.

“He’s ready and Manoel Nunes will ride him next week.”

Nunes was not aboard in Thursday’s barrier trial. Wong Chin Chuen was, while the Brazilian four-time Singapore champion jockey rode Golden Monkey.

But he has had enough test drives on the Squamosa four-year-old, including at the first two barrier trials – ran last and won – to have already sussed him out.

“Jamie Kah has been riding this horse quiet in Australia. She just let him relax and finish off,” he said.

“That’s how I also rode the horse in his trials. It’s best to just let such big horses stride into their own.”