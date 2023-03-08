Mimosas throws his hat into the ring

It was on Wednesday that Pacific Hero was highlighted as a newcomer who could play a big part in the proceedings on Sunday.

That was on the strength of a really smart trial last Thursday and a great piece of work on Tuesday morning.

Well, that assertion remains – only now, with a caveat.

To fulfil his part of the bargain, Pacific Hero will have to stare down a rival in the form and shape of Mimosas.

One of Tim Fitzsimmons’ many young phenoms waiting to be unleashed on Kranji’s pool of talent, Mimosas has already created an impression.

That was when he finished second to Petrograd on Feb 25.

Well, since then, Mimosas has improved even further. He was out on the training track on Wednesday morning and he impressed, running the 600m in 41.2sec.

It was not the swiftest of gallops. But it was the work of an honest brawler.

Mimosas looks to be in a good place now.

That defeat on debut, when he had to race wide for most of the trip, was a learning experience.

Having been here since October 2022, he has now fully settled into his new environment and, like all good horses, he looks ready to start paying for his keep.

So, watch out, Pacific Hero and, perhaps even, Petrograd. There is a new kid on the block and he is ready to rumble.

Another “new kid” who could boost Fitzsimmons’ stock is Lucky Hero. He had a good easy gallop, running the 600m in 41.3ec.

Not only that. He knows what it is like to win on debut.

As a three-year-old, he did it on the Sunshine Coast on Sept 18 when winning a Maiden over the short and sharp 1,000m.

Since arriving at his new stables at Kranji, Lucky Hero has had good trials, winning the last one on March 2 in 1min 0.23sec.

The son of Shooting To Win will see action in the last race on Sunday, so keep something in your wallet. He could be worth a flutter.

Trainer Jason Lim, who has been having a good run in the new season, will introduce two newcomers to the scene and they could enjoy their debut runs.

Both impressed on the training track and will carry stable confidence into their races.

Thunder Star, who is involved in Race 3, had an easy stretch out, running the 600m in 40.7sec.

As for Time Travel, he clocked 41.5sec for the 600m. A four-year-old by Spirit Of Boom, he will see action in Race 8, a 1,100m sprint on the Polytrack.

Lim has been meticulous with his young charges. Both have been to the trials where they have performed admirably.

Thunder Star has two wins to show from his three trials. He won his first on Jan 31 and, a fortnight later, on Feb 14 he beat Luxury Brand by almost a length, clocking 1:01.20 for the 1,000m dash.

Time Travel has yet to win a trial. But he did run second to Pacific Hero last Thursday.

So far, the new additions to his yard have been good for Lim, like debut winners General Command and Cosmic Dancer. Time Travel and Thunder Star could keep the trend going and the flag flying.