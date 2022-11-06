Minister’s ratings rise again after smooth win

Minister (Matthew Kellady) finishing the best to defeat outsider Ocean Crossing (Simon Kok) in the Class 2 race over 1,600m on Saturday.

Group 1 winner Minister turned back the clock with a timely return to winning form in the $85,000 Class 2 race over 1,600m on Saturday.

The Street Sense six-year-old has not found the line in 15 starts since his Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) heroics in May 2021.

But after an encouraging third in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Oct 15, hopes that the old boy was back were rekindled.

The lukewarm $44 odds on Saturday, however, suggested opinions were still divided whether the notoriously fickle horse could string two good runs together.

But under an inspired pick-up ride from underrated jockey Matthew Kellady, the American-bred did, and in no uncertain terms.

Always in the firing line after a smart jump from the inside alley, Minister produced a superior finish to reel in Ocean Crossing (Simon Kok) after the latter had poked his head in front at the 300m.

Outsiders Sun Marshal (Krisna Thangamani) and Savvy Command (Akmazani Mazuki) completed the run-on for a juicy five-figure quartet payout of $12,388.

From being the nearly-forgotten entry, Minister has suddenly sprung as a live chance in the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Nov 19, even if Logan was not counting her chickens.

“He’s really stepped up lately. I ran him today because I thought he needed the run going into the Gold Cup,” said Logan.

“The horse is in form and let’s hope he can bring that form to the Gold Cup. But we can never be that confident as it’s a Group 1 race. It’s a different race with different conditions.

”He’s a difficult horse to work with. I can’t go and geld him as I freely choose to, so he makes his own mind up.

“It was a testing track today, it doesn’t suit some horses. It was a slog to the line for them, but it played into his hands. His form before he came to us suggested he has wet form, but probably not too much rain.

“Jockeys said the track was more soft than yielding today. So, we weren’t sure, but he handled it very well.”

Logan was neither too concerned about the penalty Saturday’s win will come with.

“He’ll probably get 1kg for a ½-length win. That’s all right,” she said.

There is also a chance the five-time winner can return to his wayward manners, but Logan is upbeat she has that covered.

“He is what he is, we can’t change him. But I don’t think he has peaked too soon. I think he’s still got upside,” she said.

“The further the better, as well.”

Logan was also glad she “pulled the right rein” when Minister’s designated rider, her leading apprentice jockey Yusoff Fadzli, came down sick and was stood down.

According to rules, the replacement rider should be another 2kg claimer on a like-with-like principle, but Logan made a special request for Kellady.

“He’s not your average horse any apprentice can ride,” she explained.

“I’m very grateful to the stewards for using their discretion and common sense to let Matthew ride.

“Matthew rode him a treat. This horse runs really well for him and, after today, he deserves to stay on in the Gold Cup.”

It was, however, a bittersweet day for Logan. While the race was just a warm-up for Minister, the stakes were higher for the points-seeking Super Impact (Ronnie Stewart).

Unfortunately, he ran unplaced after being up there in his customary handy spot, but he had valid excuses. He was bumped several times by Cyclone (Iskandar Rosman) from the 1,000m and returned to the stable with lacerations to his legs.

Iskandar was later suspended for six Singapore race days for reckless riding.

“Super Impact was not given a fair opportunity. I’m glad the stewards have taken the right action,” said Logan.

“We want races to be run fair and square, and not have our horses come back with cuts and bruises.

“We still hope he can make it for the Gold Cup. It’s all up to the handicapper now.”