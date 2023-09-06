'Miracle' jockey Minarik dies at 48

Four-time German champion jockey Filip Minarik survived head injuries but could not come to terms with the end of his career. He rode at Kranji between December 2003 and February 2004 without success. PHOTO: RACING AND SPORTS

Former four-time German champion jockey Filip Minarik died on Monday. He was 48.

The Czech-born “Miracle” jockey beat the odds after he survived life-threatening injuries from a race fall in July 2020.

But the torturous aftermath of not being able to do the job he loved eventually took its toll on the 1,600-odd race winner. He took his own life – the cause of death was not disclosed – on Monday.

Minarik is survived by his wife Katja and young daughter Finja.

“We fought so hard but, in the end, we lost the battle against the ever-increasing depression. We need time to realise and process what happened,” said his wife.

Fellow jockeys also struggled to take in the shocking news, especially as they often caught up with their former colleague at the races.

Minarik still remained heavily involved in the sport as an ambassador for German thoroughbred racing.

As recently as last weekend, English Arc-winning jockey Luke Morris took a photo with him on course at the Baden-Baden Spring Festival in Iffezheim.

“Very sad day, RIP Filip. Fantastic jockey, even better person. This was only Sunday in Baden,” Morris tweeted on his X account, where he also posted the photo.

Nothing could have prepared Morris and the racing world for such a tragic end, but Minarik’s life was really turned upside down on July 3, 2020, at a minor track in Mannheim, Germany.

He fell heavily from a horse named Dusky Dance around the home turn of the last race. Minarik was in an induced coma for four weeks, but miraculously came around.

The injury, however, forced him to retire from a career that he loved and had dreamt of pursuing since growing up in Prague as the son of a former jockey – Ferdinand Minarik, himself a former dual champion jockey and later, trainer.

Minarik went on to ride 1,669 winners, including 14 at Group 1 level and won more than €18 million (S$26 million) in prize money.

Sitting on top of his career highlights are four German champion jockey titles in 2005, 2011, 2016 and 2017, his Group 1 Grosser Preis von Baden and Grosser Preis von Bayern on popular horse Ivanhowe and one winner (Stone Of Destiny) as a rider from Team Europe in the 2019 Shergar Cup.

Minarik was also a frequent visitor to racecourses around the world – such as those in France, United States, Japan and, interestingly, Singapore.

Licensed for three months from December 2003 to February 2004, Minarik, who was then 28, however, failed to score from 49 rides.

He got off to an encouraging start with a second at his first meeting, but two thirds were the best results he could muster thereafter.

Kranji trainer Daniel Meagher – who was then assisting his father, John – remembered the late jockey very well.

“I remember him vividly – he was a really nice young man. He always had a smile and was very talkative,” said the Australian.

“I even rode trackwork with him. He was quite tall for a jockey but he had good hands.

“Dad is a good judge of character. If he supported Filip, it means he really liked him.

“I remember he rode a few Lucky Stable horses like Albero, Light Of Success and Light Of Glory for us. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a win together.

“But even after he left Singapore, we messaged each other on Facebook. We kept in touch and I even congratulated him when he won his first title.

“Obviously, we lost contact after a while. It’s very sad to hear that he has died.

“Depression is a terrible sickness and I can even see it among a lot of our people here at Kranji.”

Meagher was referring to the hundreds of people facing an uncertain future after the government announced the end of racing from Oct 5, 2024.

“It’s been three months since the annoucement. I’ve told the management about all these racing people who are still in the dark about the latest developments,” he said. “We need answers fast. The clock is ticking.”