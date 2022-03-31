Miss Daisy primed for her first win in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,200M)

All races today are down the straight. So watch the draws and the preferred racing line.

(1) EARL OF CARDIGAN meets a moderate bunch and if Silvano debutante (12) MANSOORIYA, who is looking for further, is not fancied, then he should get off the mark.

(3) COMING IN HOT looks best of the rest and has a definite trifecta chance.

(2) COPERNICUS drops in trip and, with (11) MUSICAL KISS, could make the frame.

(6) DESERT CRUSADER and (5) TARA ITI race in new surroundings and could make their presence felt.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(5) VAR PARK is carded to run before this but, if taking his place, rates as the form choice.

(6) ANIARA, (8) REGINA BELLISSIMA (new surroundings) and (9) ROSE VELVET are looking to improve. However, the biggest threat could come from first-timer (1) FAR AWAY WINTER.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(7) MISS DAISY is improving with racing and could escape the maidens on the third time of asking.

(13) UNITED EXPRESS should be right there on collateral form and must also be respected.

(1) ABOVE THE WORLD needed her last run and should do a lot better for the experience.

(10) SHE’S A KLAWER found problems last time and could have a say in the result.

(12) TRENTINO and (6) GIMME THE FLAME are newcomers with potential. Keep them in mind.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) AGA HEAT was well backed last time but was not striding out and pulled up fatigued. Look for a big run.

(2) RISKY BUSINESS has been finishing close up and should be involved in the finish.

(4) MERCURIAL JET was two lengths adrift of Risky Business last time but was slow to begin. She should get closer.

(3) IN THE ETHER is running well and should pick up another cheque.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(10) TWICE AS SPLENDID and (11) GRINDELWALD are stable companions who seem to be holding form. They should get into the reckoning again.

(5) ANOTHER THIEF is in form and looking for a hat-trick.

Many others should finish close on recent collateral form, including (9) FRONTLINE FIGHTER, (12) INTO THE FUTURE and (15) MONEY FIGHTER.

(4) MOYA WA LALIGA sports blinkers and could come on. Stablemate (13) TIGER IN THE SUN can feature.

(3) SEQUOIA and (14) CORAPI are better than their last runs.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(2) PAISLEY PARK needed his last outing after a year off and will come on in heaps.

(6) FLORENTINE gets 6kg from him. It will see her competitive.

(7) MISS ELEGANCE is more than capable under these conditions and, if ready after a rest, could get into the action.

(1) NOBLE STRIKER and (3) BOLD JAZZ must be considered for those quartet bets.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(9) MIDNIGHT GEM is honest and should make her presence felt again.

The lightly raced (10) BENGUELA COVE looks well above average and could make it two wins and two seconds from four starts.

(4) GREENS should be ripe and ready for a big run while stable companion (5) COLD FACT cannot be ignored for money.

(7) BEQUEST should do a lot better.

(2) ALL OF ME, (8) HERSTEL and (3) KAYLA’S CHAMP could upset calculations.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) LAZULI won well after a rest, with blinkers for the first time. The form has been franked and she could follow up.

(5) BIG CITY GIRL is holding form and should give another good account of herself.

(7) TALLINN appears moody. She races before this and could get into the money if taking her place.

(1) WARSHIP and (13) GROUNDHOG DAY have claims.

(4) INVISIBLE needed her last run and could take home a cheque.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(2) WHAT A HONEY is back over a shorter trip and should give the rest a run for their money.

(11) JAVA HOUSE could crack a deserved second victory.

(1) SKY GLITTER comes off a maiden win but has scope for improvement.

(4) PAITYNS PRIDE improved after a rest with blinkers on.