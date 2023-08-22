Miss Gibson will have fair share of admirers

Race 1 (1,400m)

(3) LADY GREENSLEEVES has solid and consistent form. The mare is one of the leading lights.

Sean Tarry has a strong hand. Stable companion (4) FREEDOM SQUARE nearly got it right last time and is obviously a serious threat.

(2) MADAME ZEE ran well last time and has an each-way chance.

(1) DAME MAZONA is lightly raced and is improving all the time. Strong contender.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(6) VIBE SA showed huge improvement at only the second time of asking and could be hard to oppose.

(1) BIRTHRIGHT ran an absolute cracker on debut on the Highveld behind Jerusalema Rain. The colt also looks a good thing.

(9) DYNALLEY has shown some talent and must be included in all bets.

(10) GENERAL BYNG is the lurker and should add value if included in the exotics.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(5) JET BUND is well tried and looks cherry ripe for the win. He seems to have bumped into the right field.

(2) NAVAJO NATION can be forgiven for his last run in a tough field. His first two attempts showed that there is something there and he can finish in the first three.

(1) TICKALOX ran an excellent race last time under Gavin Lerena, who retains the ride – which is always a good sign. Strong each-way claims.

(6) GLOBAL RULER could have some improvement to offer.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(11) QUANTIFIER does have a tough draw to deal with but his rider knows him well. He is also in mustard form. He ran well behind Professor Snape last time and should go one better.

(10) MADISON BLUES is holding form well and has strong each-way claims.

(8) CYBER TIME is coming good again and has a strong place chance.

(1) ARVERNI KING is ultra-consistent and can never be dismissed lightly.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) RULERSHIP is very speedy and could be tough to catch. However, it would not be that easy (it never is), as there are other speedsters around.

(3) COIN SPINNER is running well despite taking some time to win again. A huge effort can be expected from him.

(6) GET IN THE Q’s last run is best ignored. She, too, has plenty of speed and can be expected to be a huge danger.

(8) DONQUERARI is worth including in the quartet permutations. He ran close last time and should win soon.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(9) MISS GIBSON ran an absolute blinder behind Foreshore last time and many will cheer her on. Nicholas Patel retains the ride.

(3) BIRDWATCHER is consistent and has usual strong each-way claims. If she were to win, it would be no shock at all but she might have to get past the first choice.

(2) TIZ MAGIC and (4) SHONA KIRSTY YVES are never too far off the action and could be the value for the minor placings.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(7) PASSAGE OF POWER has been knocking loudly on the door. He put up a smart performance behind the talented Celestial City last time. That effort could make him hard to peg back.

(4) FORMAGEAR was in the same race won by Celestial City and should be right there at the finish.

(6) SHAMPOMPO SHAMPIZI is more than capable of running into the first four.

(5) CAPTAIN CASEY is talented and can build on his fair last run behind MK’s Pride. Respect and include.