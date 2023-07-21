Miss Marguerite is gunning for four-in-a-row

Race 1 (1,200m)

This is a hot 2YO maiden. (9) QUESTIONING justified market support on debut finishing second over this track and trip, and ought to have improved since. So should be competitive.

(13) ROUGAROUIN and (12) DEVIL A SAINT are also likely to improve. So could have a say.

(7) KWITE A KING was backed on debut and would have gained plenty from that experience. There are many well-bred newcomers to consider. So betting support for any of them must be taken seriously.

(2) LORD QUINN, (3) GREETING MY MASTER, (5) PLUS FOUR, (6) KAAPSE KLOPSE and (10) SEA HORSE all have attractive pedigrees.

Race 2 (1,400m)

Competitive. (7) COASTAL COMMANDER has been second in both starts over 1,200m and could go one better with the extra likely to suit.

(4) DIAMOND ROCK ran his best race over this distance. So should fight it out. Both (2) STEADFAST and (9) SACAMBAYA have the form to get into the picture.

(6) KING VISERYS, (5) JACK IN THE GREEN and (3) ETOILEFILLANTE are not incapable of making their presence felt either.

Race 3 (1,100m)

The top-rated (2) BEREAVE is the best-weighted runner and sets a good standard. He will be hard to beat if at his best in his peak outing. But he must turn the tables on (5) SPEED MACHINE and the in-form (3) SILVER FALCON who is at the top of his game, having won a similar contest last time.

(1) RESONATE could also have a role to play with improved fitness on his side.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(5) MISS MARGUERITE is at the top of her game and has beaten most of these rivals in reeling off a hat-trick of wins recently, so is likely to go well again.

(3) KWINTA’S LIGHT is versatile and is maintaining a good consistent level of form. She ought to be competitive too.

(4) QUEEN OF SPARTA and (2) SHE’S MY CAPTAIN are not at their best over this trip, but cannot be discounted.

(8) SPYWING is dangerous on these terms and (7) BODY ELECTRIC is not without a chance either.

Race 5 (1,500m)

Quality renewal. Well-bred stablemates (1) BEACH BOMB and (8) OCTOBER MORN impressed when winning over 1,200m last time and both are likely to make further progress going the extra 200m.

The Snaith-trained fillies (4) FLYING V and (6) SIDDELEY are likely to be competitive too. The former is open to any amount of improvement over this trip, while the latter can boast the experience of having already raced well over this distance.

(2) ROYALS, (5) GREEN VALKYRIE and (7) QUICK TRIP complete the shortlist.

Race 6 (1,500m)

Well-bred colts (1) ZIL MORIS and (6) SNOW PILOT have improved with each outing and could have more to offer, after last-start maiden victories.

(3) HLUHLUWE has made rapid progress recently and there is no reason he should not continue to improve.

He is 3kg better off with (2) MY GOLLY MOLLY, who is also 3kg worse with (7) SPRING PALACE on the form of their meeting over this course and distance.

(4) MONUMENTAL will be more at home over this trip and is capable of staking a claim too.

Race 7 (1,950m)

(5) FUTURE GIRL built on a promising comeback run by beating most of these rivals to win the Listed Stormsvlei Stakes over 1,800m, and should have more to offer going this trip in her peak outing.

(9) BROADWAY GIRL, (3) VERONICA MARS and (2) LOVE IS A ROSE are better off at the weights. So, they ought to pose more of a threat.

(8) GOLD POKER GAME was the big disappointment in that contest, but did have legitimate excuses and must not be written off just yet.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(2) LUNCH MONEY has given the impression this trip is what he is looking for. He has got going late and caught the eye with fast finishes over 1,200m, suggesting he will have more to offer going the extra 200m.

(3) BARDOLINO and (5) AUGUSTA BLUE are proven to be more than capable of staking a claim at this level.

(8) TOTHEMOONANDBACK was an eye-catching second over an inadequate trip when returning from a break. With improved fitness on his side, he should have more to offer over this distance.