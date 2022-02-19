Mission Lim Kosciuszko

Jockey Wong Chin Chuen guiding Lim’s Kosciuszko to an easy victory over Nepean in Class 1 in his last start on Feb 2. It was his first success over 1,400m. His five other wins were over 1,200m.

With a horse like Lim’s Kosciuszko, trainer Daniel Meagher is entitled to think big for his six-time unbeaten hero.

The $1 million Kranji Mile over 1,600m on May 21 and the $400,000 Singapore Derby over 1,800m on July 17 are just two Group 1 races on his mind.

But Meagher still prefers to keep the Lim’s Stable-owned rising champion over sprints for the time being, instead of putting the miles in the gelding’s legs so soon.

Lim’s Kosciuszko’s first five victories were over 1,200m. He won his last start over 1,400m, but with only 50kg on his back against a Class 1 field with the bang-in-form Wong Chin Chuen astride.

The Australian trainer has opted to let his four-year-old Australian-bred contest today’s $85,000 Class 2 event over 1,200m on turf to keep him ticking before stepping him up in distance.

It will be Race 10, at 4.30pm, and he will have his four-time winning partner, Danny Beasley, back at the helm. A’Isisuhairi Kasim was the only other jockey to have ridden Lim’s Kosciuszko.

“All going well, he will get ready in time, not just for the Derby, but we can also look at the Kranji Mile as his first big target if he progresses well – and the Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) which is three weeks before the Derby,” said Meagher, the premiership leader with 10 winners.

“I think he will get the mile comfortably. We’ll get to these distances in a few months’ time. But, for now, I just want to keep him stimulated over short and sharp sprints.”

Meagher had a look at the programme after Lim’s Kosciuszko’s last success and was against the rise in distance yet.

“We’re still a fair way away from the Derby target,” he said. “He’s 41/2 years old, but he’s still lightly raced. He’s sound, very good mentally, so he’s ready for racing and we have to continue racing him.

“His fitness is still very good. He will get back in class and will carry 4½kg more and the 1,200m will keep him short and sharp.

“If I extend him to 1,600m now, he’ll have to come back in distance later and I felt that would be pushing his limits.

“The whole idea is to keep him racing and progressing towards those bigger targets down the road.”

While bullish, Meagher also feels the bubble will burst for Lim’s Kosciuszko one day. It could be as soon as this afternoon.

Although it is Class 2, it will be the gelding’s stiffest test. The field has Group winners and place-getters. Among them are Kranji Mile winner Minister,

Stewards’ Cup winner Mr Malek, EW Barker Trophy winner Fame Star and Lion City Cup-Kranji Mile place-getter Rocket Star.

“I’d love him to win. But the reality is he’s meeting some of the best horses in Singapore even if he’s dropping back to Class 2 on paper. It won’t be easy,” said Meagher.

“This will be his toughest test without a doubt. Danny and I agreed that, at some stage, he would have to take on the better horses.

“Apart from Lim’s Lightning, and some of our good horses like Top Knight and Katak, this is the best field he’s ever run in. This could’ve been a Group 1 race.

“I still think Rocket Star will be his biggest threat. Ricardo (Le Grange) has done a fantastic job to bring him back in magnificent order. His barrier trial was super.

“We’ll give it a go, and if he loses his winning streak, it’s okay as it’s all about him progressing on a programme towards those mile to 1,800m races. To keep him ticking over is the main objective.

“To have Danny back on him gives me a lot of confidence, too. He’s played a terrific part in the journey of this horse, riding him every day.

“The horse has done a great job so far. Time will tell how good he really is. He used to be off and on, when he was still growing, but he seems a pretty seasoned horse now.

“He’s pulled up so good after his last start that it makes it so much easier for me to plan his races.”