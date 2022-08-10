Misty Cliffs will have plenty of admirers in Race 1

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(2) MISTY CLIFFS, the mount of top jockey Gavin Lerena, looks hard to oppose on form but will be at prohibitive odds. She beat what appears her only danger, (1) SILK GARDEN, by four lengths last time. The only difference is that they both go around the turn for the first time.

(3) OUTLAW disappointed last time but could do better over the extra distance.

(4) UP THE IRISH could prove the best of the rest.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(1) PETECA is back on turf and could get into the shake-up. The gelding is consistent without winning, having been placed six times from 10 starts.

(3) BIG FIVE is running close and should give another honest performance.

(2) GIMME ROYALTY showed good improvement last time and the form has been franked.

(5) SHIPS AT SEA is another that improved last time and should make the quartet.

(4) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD could prove the best of the rest.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(4) TEXAS RED and (5) WILLIAMTHEFIGHTER attracted support in their last runs, but both ran below their best. They could do better and contest the finish in a not-so-strong field.

Texas Red’s stable companion (8) HERTZOGGIE is sure to improve on debut.

(6) SHE’S A KLAWER was not far back in her last two starts and could take home a cheque. She finished three lengths clear of (9) ULTIMA ICTU, who could get closer.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(5) DAMOVA looks the one to beat on form. She holds (1) SMILEY RIVER on their recent meeting but Smiley River could come on if finding true form.

(2) LIVERPOOL LEGEND is moody but capable on her day.

(3) SONG OF ANGELS is coming off a surprise maiden victory but is meeting stronger opposition.

(6) NIGHT LILY and (4) ASTRAL PLANE could make the frame.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) QUEST FROM AFAR has ability with a win and five placings from eight starts but the filly pulls hard early.

(4) SUPER SECRET won second-up and has scope for improvement.

(8) FANTASY FLOWER worked hard for victory last time and, if not badly affected, could put in another good performance.

(7) ANGEL’S WISH, (1) LOLLAPALOOZA, (11) PETUNIA and (12) KISS TO DREAM have finished ahead of her before, so they should go close on form line.

(5) RED CARPET GIRL and (6) TIMEFORTHAT finished together last time. Either could feature.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(4) DAISY BUCHANAN took a walk in the betting on debut but showed them a clean pair of heels to win easily. The form has not as yet been franked but she will come on in heaps.

(6) STORMY LASS is holding form and should not be far off at the finish.

(5) CLEAN LIVING should do better this class and this trip. Respect.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) JINQIN won second-up and looks to have a lot more to come.

(4) MOONSTRIKE was reported coughing last time. She is having her peak run and must be considered if passed fit to race.

(1) FAST LOVE could finish strongly.

(2) SOUTH BOY should need it but cannot be ruled out.

(5) LULU’S BOY is versatile and could get into the action.

(6) IRREVOCABLE DREAM could make the quartet.