MK’s Pride set to score

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(6) BELLEVARDE found solid support in her second start but got going too late for second. She should contest the finish.

(3) ANGELSEA was close-up in all three starts and will put up a good fight.

(4) RUN FOR ISLA needed her last run and the extra distance should suit.

(1) SHIKURU, (5) THUNDER SHOWER, (7) ELUSIVE ROCKET and long-time maiden (2) OCEANS PRIDE could make the frame.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) MAGNUM P I finished third on debut and was second in his next four starts. He deserves his exit permit from the maidens.

(5) MASTER OF COIN finished close-up in his last two starts. He should not be far off again. He could turn it around with (4) SECRET LINK but it could get close between them.

(9) ABAYYAAN was not far back in both starts and could get into the action.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(6) SOUND OF SUMMER ran eight times for five wins and three placings. Should go close and improve his record.

(3) FOREVER MINE and (7) SARAGON needed their last outings and will come on.

(4) CHIJMES was not disgraced in his last run and could get into the mix.

(8) DONALD MCDONALD, (5) PACK LEADER, (1) EXPRESSFROMTHEUS and (2) CORNISH POMODORO could run into money.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(7) BIG BURN (six runs for four wins and two placings), (9) SHEELA (five for three wins and two placings), (13) FULL VELOCITY (eight for four wins and four seconds), (15) LUCY ENGLISH (four for two wins and two placings) and (10) SOUND OF WARNING (four for two wins and two placings) have impeccable records. A great race in the making.

(16) TANZANITE QUEEN and (11) LUCY IN THE SKY are also top runners who could pull it off.

RACE 5 (1,160M)

(4) MK'S PRIDE races for the first time over his shortest trip but is more than capable. He should make his presence felt.

(13) ALESIAN CHIEF and (14) BARTHOLDI receive 9kg from MK's Pride and could take the advantage.

(11) IKIGAI could enjoy the drop in distance and prove value for money.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) PYROMANIAC did well after a long break when a clear second to highly thought of Desert Miracle and should run a big race.

(2) SAFE PASSAGE is unbeaten as a gelding and could add notch No. 4 to his sequence.

(5) ARAGOSTA won well after a rest and can only come on.

(7) LITTLE PRINCE got into trouble last time but got out of it to win.

(9) BALOUCHI will appreciate the 1,600m trip.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(8) RAIN IN HOLLAND could come out tops after a good third behind War Of Athena in her prep run after a rest.

(9) PERFECT WITNESS won full of running last time and should make a race of it.

(10) CLAFOUTIS disappointed somewhat last time but can make the tierce.

(3) BOLD FORTUNE could prove the best of the older runners.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(1) GOT THE GREENLIGHT tops the weight. He appeared to have just needed the run last time and could turn it around.

(2) MALMOOS, who finished just ahead of him, also needed the outing and has pole draw.

The top filly (3) WAR OF ATHENA was underdone when winning her prep run and should run her heart out.

(9) ASTRIX will have the run of the race and could keep going.

RACE 9 (3,200M)

(6) SMOKING HOT should be at peak fitness and gets the nod.

(10) BARAK seldom runs a dull race and the longer trip should be to his liking.

(9) SUPER HANDSOME stayed on nicely and will appreciate the extra distance.

Ignore (7) CAPTAIN CHORUS' last run. He could also win along with (1) OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE, (4) DON'T LOOK BACK and (3) MARCHINGONTGETHER. Watch the odds.