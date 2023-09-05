Mo rises from work rider to trainer

Newly licensed trainer Cody Mo with former Hong Kong champion Silent Witness, who was trained by Mo's fourth local mentor, the legendary Tony Cruz. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG When the 2023/24 season kicks off at Sha Tin on Sunday after a two-month break, one man will particularly be very happy. He is Cody Mo – the territory’s newest trainer.

The 45-year-old hopes to convert the benefits of a long and comprehensive grounding into immediate success in his new role.

It has been a long time coming – and deserving. After all, he started his career from scratch – first as a work rider with The Hong Kong Jockey Club in 1994 – before making the climb up the ranks.

He will begin his training career with 36 horses. However, he did not file any entry for Sunday’s opener.

After serving as an assistant trainer – with David Hall, David Ferraris, Benno Yung and Tony Cruz – since 2008, Mo believes he has the background to succeed.

He is grateful for Cruz’s tutelage, in particular.

“I’m very thankful to Tony. Throughout the nine years I worked for him, I had a lot of opportunities to learn about the training of horses, how to ‘prep’ them for the races, how to ‘prep’ those with potential to become Group horses. I really learnt a lot from him,” he said.

“I will continue to focus on my work and use the experience I have gained over the years. I’m very thankful to the club and the Board of Stewards for this opportunity and I will try my best.

“In my time as an assistant trainer, I followed four different trainers and I learnt so much from them. I believe I am prepared to continue my career in another level.”

Mo’s journey has involved working closely with champion gallopers, including Silent Witness and Bullish Luck, both trained by Cruz.

Silent Witness, once the world’s top sprinter, was unbeaten in his first 17 races – a Hong Kong record.

While travelling overseas, Mo gained experience through track work and visits to the stables of Irish champion trainer Aidan O’Brien, Dermot Weld and Johnny Murtagh.

He also picked up invaluable tips from attending yearling sales in Australia and New Zealand.

Furthermore, he has also completed Certificates III and IV in Racing, conducted by the Racing Development Board.

When Mo was revealed as the new kid on the training block, the HKJC executive director of racing, Andrew Harding, said Mo had enjoyed a long and very successful career in Hong Kong racing.

“He had worked with undoubtedly one of the best trainers in Tony Cruz, as his right-hand man,” he added.

“In developing his expertise, Cody has had the benefit of undertaking the club’s structured training programmes, which have included time spent overseas observing the training methods of some of the best trainers in the world...

“He has also had first-hand experience of travelling with some Hong Kong horses overseas, Silent Witness and Bullish Luck.

“Cody was identified several years ago as having great potential to become a trainer one day in Hong Kong.

“He has worked very hard, learnt from the best and the Licensing Committee has made the decision; the time is right for him to be given this opportunity.

“Talent development is essential to the long- term success of Hong Kong racing. The horse population will begin to increase again next season and the timing is right to give Cody an opportunity that he has worked so hard to earn.

“I’m confident that Cody is well positioned to put his team together and prepare for a great start to his career next season.”

The 2023/ 24 Hong Kong season will have 88 race days, starting from Sunday at Sha Tin.

There will be 48 meetings at Sha Tin, comprising 37 day meetings, seven twilight and four at night.

Of the 40 meetings at Happy Valley, one will be a day meeting with the rest at night. - HKJC