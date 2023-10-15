Monday’s South Africa (Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) STRATA has been costly to follow but could finally score after several near misses.

(1) GYPSY EXPRESS and (9) STEALINGTHUNDER are open to improvement after their respective layoffs.

They could get into the picture, although a bigger threat is likely to come from one of the newcomers.

(2) PRINCESS VIRGINIE and (6) WHISPERING ANGEL are of particular interest. Watch the betting.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(5) LIGHTNING GLOW stayed on to finish fourth over 1,250m last time. He should have more to offer over this distance.

(7) PLUS FOUR did not go unnoticed over this course and distance in his most recent outing. He ought to make his presence felt.

(6) RESURGENCE is another likely improver who will have more to offer with that experience.

(1) UNDERCOVER LOVER can improve on his debut sixth.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(10) NILE THE BOSS has both the form and experience to fight for victory but is again drawn wide.

(9) PRINCESS IZZY blew the start last time but ran on well from a long way back to finish ahead of (4) EPIKLEROS and (5) QUEEN OFTHE PALACE. She needs only to jump on terms to open her account.

(7) REDROSEOFLANCASTER is probably better than her last start suggests and cannot be written off just yet.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(2) LORD FYFIELD is the standout pick on exposed form. He needs to run only to his rating to shed his maiden tag.

(1) HEKNOWS and (9) WILLIAM THE RED have less scope to improve but their experience will stand them in good stead.

(3) SANTO DOMINGO could have more to offer over this distance.

Race 5 (1,800m)

A potential match race between (1) AVIGNON and (9) MARSHALL FIELD.

Avignon is improving and is well drawn. He also gets 3kg from his older rival but attempts this distance for the first time.

Marshall Field is also in his peak outing, is distance suited and went closest to winning over this trip. But he gets the nod.

(4) GLOBAL MOVEMENT and (8) IMHOTEP are closely matched and have earning potential, too.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(5) LICKETY SPLIT (second in her last two starts) and (6) TIME FOR LOVE (a third and a fourth from two outings) would not be maidens for much longer. Both have scope to improve and will play leading roles.

It could, however, pay to follow the progress of (8) FATAL GEM, who gave the impression that she will be better suited to this distance by running on well over 1,400m last time.

(12) FLAMBOYANT FLYER and (10) ETERNAL OPTIMIST are not without chances, though.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) WINDRUNNER and (2) DUAL AGENT are improving sorts with more to offer on their returns. The former is a last-start winner.

(8) COULDITBE and (10) RED PALACE won over this course and distance last time. Progressive, they will pose as threats.

(12) METAR has claims, too, despite a wide draw on her return from a rest.