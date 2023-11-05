Monday’s South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(6) VICTOR RAIL has been racing well and placed consistently, including a last-start second. He could get it right this time.

(4) EL DRAQUE is showing good recent form and will have a big say.

(8) INAFIX was a beaten favourite in his last start. He has the scope to go well in a tricky affair.

(9) TEATIME TIPPLE is holding form and is another that has a winning chance.

(1) TERIYAKI cannot be ignored completely, as there is plenty more improvement to come. He has a plum draw and the 4kg-claiming Nirvan Nastili up.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(4) NIGHTJAR has made good progress from one run to the next. He comes from a top yard and is sure to enjoy the 1,400m trip now.

(11) RACE AGAINST TIME made a fair debut and will build on that but he has an awkward barrier.

(14) GORGEOUS GUY has been consistent but will need luck from that draw.

(5) LASHLAROO has been consistent and would not be far.

(3) SPECMAGIC has a top rider, Richard Fourie, up and has made good improvement. He will also enjoy the 1,400m trip.

Race 3 (2,400m)

(4) ROCK FALL has a powerful turn of foot and always goes well at this course. Nastili’s 4kg allowance will be a huge advantage.

(7) TWICE GOLDEN won extremely well last time. A massive runner on that performance.

(8) CAESURA is as honest as the day is long and is expected to put up a good performance.

(3) QUANTIFIER is always thereabouts. Holding consistent form, he has a huge winning chance.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(10) VISION OF WILL has solid form and must be respected in a very open race.

(5) WILL O ME ran fairly well in her last start and can get closer.

(9) CERTAINLY has plenty of speed, will be up there and could stay on if not doing too much work.

(1) MAGICALLEE has the best draw and could be dangerous if finding the front.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) QHAWE LAMI has the best draw and Trent Mayhew’s 4kg claim, so must be respected. If he brings his A game, he will demolish his opposition.

(9) WARRIOR OF ROYALTY is highly rated by the yard and could get involved with scope to progress.

(8) PHILISPIEL is holding good form and cannot be ignored.

(4) SHOT OF COURAGE is racing well and can get involved.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(2) FORESHORE looks very progressive and classy. She will take an absolute power of beating. The banker in all bets.

(1) DANSE MILORD has the best barrier and decent enough form to get involved.

(9) SIGN OF FATE has a tough draw but would not be far.

(4) ZINIKELE is racing well. Include in all bets.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) JUNIPER GREEN looks to have plenty of potential and could blow them away.

(5) MINOGUE is another on the up and cannot be discounted. She has a powerful turn of foot.

(11) FORT J’ADORE is holding solid form and should be there.

(8) KITTEN’S ADVENTURE is racing well and could fill in the placings.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(4) NELSON BAY has plenty of ability and is the narrow first selection in an open field.

(8) WYLIE RILEY is holding form well and will be right there.

(7) KIMBALL O’HARA represents strong Cape form and can make his presence felt.

(2) SUNDANCE KID has a much better draw and can land this.