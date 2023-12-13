Monkey has bag of tricks to spoil the ‘Super’ party

Golden Monkey has been working a treat on the training track at Kranji. Super Salute stands in his way but Tim Fitzsimmons' stable star can bounce back to the winner's circle on Dec 17.

Golden Monkey came away from a rousing gallop on Dec 13 looking like he was ready to take on and, maybe, snuff out the challenge expected from arch-rival Super Salute on Dec 17.

The Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Star Turn five-year-old did not break any land speed record.

On a good hold, he covered the 600m in 40.9sec.

But those watching the morning hit-outs would have been impressed with the shape he was in.

Golden Monkey is good to go and Fitzsimmons will be brimming with confidence when he releases him for that interesting fight over the 1,400m.

Like Super Salute, Golden Monkey has been, and still is, a class act.

A big fellow who normally tips the scales in the region of 530kg, his “modus operandi” has always been to swoop down on the leaders in the closing stages of his contests.

To date, he has gobbled up his rivals in six races over distances ranging from 1,200m to the mile.

As for his meetings with Super Salute, four occasions stand out, with the score tied at 2-2.

On April 23, they clashed in the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) and Super Salute won that one. Golden Monkey took second.

Then on June 11, they eyeballed each other in the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) and Golden Monkey blinked.

Super Salute, a five-year-old by I Am Invincible, took that one by almost a length and a half.

It would have riled the “monkey” because, a month later in the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) on July 2, Golden Monkey exacted some revenge when he claimed the top prize, consigning Super Salute to the runner-up spot.

Golden Monkey then went on to claim the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) – a race which saw Super Salute having to settle for third.

Since that win on July 23, Golden Monkey has had three more races, the last one being a sprint over 1,200m on Nov 11. He took fourth behind Silent Is Gold.

The $100,000 Class 1 race coming up on Dec 17 should suit both Golden Monkey and Super Salute distance-wise. It is going to be a toss-up.

Also impressive on the training track were Seamlessly and Creative Dreams.

Seamlessly went over the 600m in 41.2 while Creative Dreams covered the trip in 42.1.

Seamlessly was ridden by Jerlyn Seow, the Dec 9 heroine who pulled off a four-timer from 11 rides.

One of her quartet of winners happened to be Silo who, like Seamlessly, is also trained by Stephen Crutchley and raced by the Toast Trusts Stable.

A New Zealand-bred four-year-old by Fabulous, Seamlessly showed potential when second to Creative Dreams in a race over the 1,400m on Oct 28.

Last time, when having his eighth Kranji start, he again had to settle for second best when beaten by My Boss, who claimed victory by a short head.

That race was run over the 1,400m.

Crutchley has picked out a good assignment for Seamlessly, who should handle the mile in Race 7.

As for Creative Dreams, he knows what it feels like to win races.

It was on Oct 28 that the Spieth four-year-old had his day in the sun.

Partnered by Vlad Duric, he came from near last to mow down his rivals over the 1,400m.

That was his solitary win from 10 starts – and it was a totally deserving victory.

After all, and until that triumph, he had to play bridesmaid on four occasions.

The Dec 17 assignment – which is the ninth event on the 11-race card – will be run over the 1,400m.

If you are in his corner, do not worry or be too concerned if he appears to be in a coma in the early part of the contest.

That is his style. Just wait for him to “wake up”, which usually happens at the furlong mark.

Then watch for a surge to the line. We reckon it should carry him to victory.

