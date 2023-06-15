Moon Game must be included in calculations

Race 1 (1,300m)

(1) BRIDGERTON put in a decent performance on debut. He did not repeat that run against winners last time but could be the right one trying the Polytrack.

(4) LORD MILORI has changed yards since a disappointing debut.

(5) MANCHESTER FIGHTER showed improvement at this centre and could have more to offer.

(8) SWIFTWINGED should contest the finish once again.

Race 2 (1,300m)

There was not much between (2) SHORT SHARP SHOCK and (1) MAYA’S CAT last time and that should again be the case. SHORT SHARP SHOCK is better drawn and gets the vote.

(4) MAKAHA BEACH has some fair recent form and can contest the finish.

(5) OPENING CEREMONY seems better than his recent runs suggest.

(9) MISS TUCKER has lost her way recently. Can bounce back.

Race 3 (1,300m)

(7) GOLDEN PACIFIC was seen to be running on well last time after being caught out of her ground. This is a weak race and she can go one better.

(4) YOUCRACKMEUP can improve after a change of trainer.

(6) MAGENTA is always capable of earning money.

(9) RED LOVE was a disappointment last time out but should do a lot better this time.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(6) SILVER STARDUST got caught too far back last time. He is capable of much better and can bounce back to score.

(2) ALMIGHWAAR is finding it tough to win but could finish in the money.

(4) AMERICAN DREAM disappointed on local debut but should run a much better race this time.

(5) MY BOY REECEY has lost his way of late. Can still run a place.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(12) TRIP TO BARBERTON tries the Polytrack and has a winning chance but needs to overcome a wide draw.

(3) GET IT DONE was a game winner last time out and is improving.

(10) MAIDEN’S COVE and (11) OPERA SWING are both capable of good finishing efforts and can win if in the mood. A race to go wide in the exotics.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(4) MOON GAME looks ready to run a cracker and must be included in all bets.

(1) EUROPEAN SUMMER has run some good races all year and deserves respect carrying a lot of weight.

(3) ACORN is in and out, but has some ability.

(6) DAUGHTER OF ZEUS has been well backed when winning her last two starts. Can complete the hat-trick but is trying the Polytrack for the first time.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(6) DEMIGOD is clearly at her best on the Polytrack, so her last run is safely ignored.

(1) LADY MISTICO is on the up and is not out of it.

(4) VIHZOE’S MAGIC is holding her form and is capable of winning.

(8) DREAM SCAPE has issues at the gate but is good enough to win a race like this.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(9) FIERY DUKE was too far back last time and should do a lot better this time.

(7) PEDRO is in very good form and deserves the utmost respect.

(1) ON THE ROAD AGAIN finished his race off nicely last time out and is overdue for some success.

4) DUKE OF ORANGE is unreliable but could go close.