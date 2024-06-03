Moor shines again with Pacific Gold

The David Kok-trained Pacific Gold (Daniel Moor) returning to scales after he took out the Class 4 race (1,200m) on June 1.

The double delight at the one-day prelude had whetted Daniel Moor’s appetite for more, but the Australian jockey was in the end left a little hungry at his next Singapore stints.

The David Kok-trained pair of Pacific Gold and Pacific MV set the tone at an early cameo on Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint day on April 6, before his actual five-month licence – his 10th and last at a place he has called his second home – kicked off on May 1.

While he rode as a freelancer like any other Kranji-based jockey, the strong support from the all-conquering Pacific Stable did not go unnoticed.

With an arsenal of 23 horses at his disposal, more fireworks were expected from the new duo in those final furlongs towards Oct 5.

But in three subsequent meetings – including an umpteenth whistle-stop, on EW Barker Trophy day on April 21 – and 23 rides (16 of them, Pacific), Moor surprisingly fired blanks.

Lean spells are nothing new in the life of a jockey, even when they go against the grain.

Grabbing the bit between his teeth, the jockey from Warrnambool, Victoria, was rewarded – after 30 rides since Pacific MV – with a much-needed return to the winners’ list on June 1.

“It’s taken a while to get going this time. To be fair, I had reasonable chances, but the wet weather didn’t help,” said Moor.

“I know the horses better now and I’m getting the usual support. Hopefully, things pick up from now on.

“I’m not the Pacific Stable jockey by any stretch, as I’m freelance first and foremost. I also get good support from outside.”

Nonetheless, that much-needed fillip has yet again hailed from the Malaysian outfit in the orange and white braiding silks, in the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,200m).

It was Moor’s first 2024 winner – and 60th overall at Kranji – Pacific Gold who actually turned ally again.

Interestingly, the Kermadec five-year-old turned villain at his last start with Moor in a similar Class 4 event.

The Group 1-winning jockey blamed an ordinary getaway for the defeat, but the gelding made amends with a perfect start and, more importantly, a perfect finish this time.

“He was naughty at his last start, but he was much better today,” he said.

“He also had the tongue tie on as he had the tongue over the bit at his last start.

“I would say he also liked the soft track. All in all, it was a great win.”

The outlook did not look so great for the $27 chance at the top of the straight, though.

When Stop The Water swung for home looking like he was barely out of second gear, the issue looked a foregone conclusion.

Jockey Bruno Queiroz’s cheeky peek between the legs at the 350m was an even more foreboding sign for his nine rivals. With a lapful under him, the Brazilian could afford to check how far the rest were before he pushed the button.

To Moor, he may have done it a shade too early, though.

“The No. 4 (Stop The Water) went too soon and drifted off,” said Moor.

As the Headwater three-year-old wobbled out to the standside the moment his rider released the handbrakes, it opened up the field like the parting of the Red Sea, which Pacific Gold fully capitalised on.

Santino (Carlos Henrique) also chimed in on the rail, but Pacific Gold’s burst had more bite, as he lifted late to finish in advance of Santino with a ½-length to spare.

Stop The Water has yet again under-delivered when he seemed to be cantering upon straightening. He took third another neck away.

The winning time was 1min 09.74sec for the 1,200m on the short course.

Kok said his confidence grew when the heavens opened.

When trained by Mitchell Freedman (no relation to former Kranji trainer-brothers Lee and Michael Freedman) in Ballarat, the gelding, then known as Ruggiero, scored his only win on a heavy track at Donald on Nov 13, 2022.

“I was confident he would run well today, especially when it rained. He won over a heavy track in Australia,” he said.

“He jumped funny at his last start – Moor said he slipped – and he also had the tongue over the bit.”

“He’s come out of that last race very well and has been working good,” said Moor, who rides him in trackwork and was happy with the way he had come along.

“He managed to win today because the field was not strong.”

