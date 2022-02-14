Moor’s second HK winner a 71-1 shot

HONG KONG • Former Singapore-based jockey Daniel Moor sprang a big upset at Sha Tin on Saturday, steering the least-backed of 11 runners to victory in a thrilling six-way finish.

The Australian brought the Benno Yung-trained 71-1 long shot Texas Moon from last to beat Rock Ya Heart (Matthew Chadwick) by a short head in the Class 3 Peony Handicap over 1,200m.

Imported into Hong Kong after succeeding in a 1,400m maiden at Gowran Park last May for Willie McCreery, the Irish-bred gelding by Dawn Approach dived through a narrow gap to clinch victory.

The race produced an electric finish, with only half a length separating the first six horses.

In Singapore, Texas Moon paid a thumping $363 for a $5 win bet.

It was Moor’s second success and fifth day of riding in Hong Kong.

His maiden winner, the Danny Shum-trained Bingo Bingo, came on his third day.

“The win had a lot of merit to it. He had no speed early, he’s a very green horse,” said Moor of Texas Moon.

“He doesn’t know a great deal, he’s still developing and he’s still got a bit more to come.

“He wasn’t going to win being the widest runner, so I whipped back inside and he responded nicely under riding.”

Another former Kranji-based rider, Brazilian Ruan Maia, also played giant-killer aboard the Richard Gibson-trained Right Honourable in the first section of the Class 4 Daisy Handicap over 1,200m.

His winner, the second least-backed of 12 runners, paid even bigger odds, 74-1 ($378 in Singapore).

Notching his fourth win from 22 rides for Gibson, Maia guided the eight-year-old to his first Sha Tin success. The horse’s five previous wins were over 1,650m at Happy Valley.

“Don’t call the jockey Maia, call him Jesus – he’s walking on water,” Gibson enthused, after the mammoth victory. - HKJC