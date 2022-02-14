 Moor’s second HK winner a 71-1 shot, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Moor’s second HK winner a 71-1 shot

Jockey Daniel Moor.ST PHOTO: SALWA SUANDI
Feb 14, 2022 12:54 am

HONG KONG • Former Singapore-based jockey Daniel Moor sprang a big upset at Sha Tin on Saturday, steering the least-backed of 11 runners to victory in a thrilling six-way finish.

The Australian brought the Benno Yung-trained 71-1 long shot Texas Moon from last to beat Rock Ya Heart (Matthew Chadwick) by a short head in the Class 3 Peony Handicap over 1,200m.

Imported into Hong Kong after succeeding in a 1,400m maiden at Gowran Park last May for Willie McCreery, the Irish-bred gelding by Dawn Approach dived through a narrow gap to clinch victory.

The race produced an electric finish, with only half a length separating the first six horses.

In Singapore, Texas Moon paid a thumping $363 for a $5 win bet.

It was Moor’s second success and fifth day of riding in Hong Kong.

Beauty Live winning with jockey Matthew Poon astride at Sha Tin on Saturday. It was the Frankie Lor gelding’s second victory from three starts.
Lor harbours HK derby hopes with Beauty Live

His maiden winner, the Danny Shum-trained Bingo Bingo, came on his third day.

“The win had a lot of merit to it. He had no speed early, he’s a very green horse,” said Moor of Texas Moon. 

“He doesn’t know a great deal, he’s still developing and he’s still got a bit more to come.

“He wasn’t going to win being the widest runner, so I whipped back inside and he responded nicely under riding.”

Another former Kranji-based rider, Brazilian Ruan Maia, also played giant-killer aboard the Richard Gibson-trained Right Honourable in the first section of the Class 4 Daisy Handicap over 1,200m. 

His winner, the second least-backed of 12 runners, paid even bigger odds, 74-1 ($378 in Singapore).

Notching his fourth win from 22 rides for Gibson, Maia guided the eight-year-old to his first Sha Tin success. The horse’s five previous wins were over 1,650m at Happy Valley.

“Don’t call the jockey Maia, call him Jesus – he’s walking on water,” Gibson enthused, after the mammoth victory. - HKJC

