A 'more positive' Amirul on the ball

Amirul Ismadi is all smiles as he returns to the winner's enclosure astride pick-up ride Ocean Crossing on Jan 7.

Behind a permanent grin as wide as the distance between Singapore and Malaysia, Amirul Ismadi knows all about the ups and downs of racing, arguably more so the latter.

But the Ipoh-born Kranji-based jockey feels he is finally riding on the crest of a wave.

Not quite a tidal wave, but it is tall enough to get him out of the depths he had been plumbing of late.

In two 2023 meetings, the 28-year-old has already visited the winner’s circle twice – long-priced pick-up ride Ocean Crossing on opening day and Bionics.

It is already twice the paltry record of one solitary winner (Metal World) he eked out from 78 rides in 2022.

Such an unflattering mark did not mirror the promise shown from an apprenticeship and short senior career that netted more than 90 winners on both sides of the Causeway.

Neither was it fitting of his blue-blooded pedigree.

Amirul is the son of former top local rider-turned-trainer Ismadi Ismail and the nephew of Malaysia’s multiple-champion jockey Azhar Ismail.

After some serious introspection, Amirul decided it was high time to pull his socks up.

Without blinking an eye, he pointed the finger at himself and below-par work ethic for the rut he was in.

“I didn’t work hard enough. I didn’t ride trackwork so much last year,” he said.

“Last time, I would ride three to four every morning. I would say that number has doubled now.

“I’ve changed to a positive mindset when facing the highs and lows of racing. I used to just sit back and expect things to improve by themselves.

“Now I put myself out there so trainers know I’m available. I just want to contribute more to the rides, so I go knocking on more doors.

“These days, I get a lot of support from KY (Keah Yong) Young, Leslie Khoo, Tim Fitzsimmons, David Kok, CT (Cheng Tee) Kuah.

“It’s a two-way traffic. I help them with their horses and they help me back with more support.”

The upshot was a larger book of rides right off the bat in the new campaign.

On Day 1 at the season opener on Jan 7, Amirul was set down for seven rides – a significant uptick to his usual handful.

Granted, quality was not quite there, as none placed, but that is where an ounce of luck also plays a part.

“I was actually already happy with seven rides, and didn’t mind taking one more when Simon Kok was injured and stood down – and I got a winner,” as he recalled about his pinch-hitting turn for that fortuitous 2023 opener.

“I thought Ocean Crossing was just a backmarker and the distance was a bit short for him.

“But, in the race, I could feel the horse had a nice turn of foot. I rode a patient race on him and he won.

“Hard work pays off, but a bit of luck can also go a long way. That win was like a turning point for me.”

Racing is littered with shortlived wins, but Ocean Crossing was no flash in the pan for Amirul. One week later, he doubled up with Bionics.

To observers, the last-gasp win showcased his undeniable skills yet again. But, to Amirul, it meant much more.

“You have no idea how happy I was to beat (Manoel) Nunes (on January) that day,” he said.

Besides getting lucky – and a kick out of beating a four-time champion, Amirul conceded that he had also been making hay while the sun shone.

“I also took advantage of a lack of jockeys. Many jockeys were suspended like Saifudin (Ismail) and Krisna (Thangamani) or injured like Simon, (Mohd) Zaki and Yusoff (Fadzli),” he said.

“I put myself there and I got rides I wouldn’t normally get. More importantly, I’m really enjoying my riding.”

Amirul’s resurgence can continue this Saturday. Though he has no standout, he can make a case for a couple from his even spread of eight rides.

“This week, I got eight rides. I think Strong N Smart is my best chance. I’ve ridden him three times, and he went around well at his last start,” he said.

“I think Wild Bee is my second-best chance. He won his last start and has drawn well like Strong N Smart.”