More Sparkling Water on tap after Durban July

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(8) IRON SKY was not disgraced on debut. Stick with him.

(7) FOSTINOVO found one too good on debut. Respect.

(4) GODFATHER, (2) FORT APACHE and (3) CIRCUS LIGHTS could improve.



RACE 2 (1,160M)

(4) MIGHTY GODDESS is the form choice and looks hard to beat.

Stablemates (12) NORDIC VIEW and (11) LET’S CRUISE were not disgraced on their debut.

Respect other debutantes, especially (14) SEA ANEMONE.



RACE 3 (1,200M)

(11) MAJESTIC QUEEN showed promise on debut. It should pay to follow her. (8) YGRITTE and (10) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL have experience.

(13) SPRING KISS and (14) UNITED’S RANSOM are newcomers to watch.



RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) QUANTUM THEORY is above average and should run a top race.(2) SWING UPON A STAR did well after a rest and can fight out the finish.

(3) I AM GIANT won on debut and then ran second. He can figure.

(5) TAMARISK TREE has each-way claims.



RACE 5 (1,200M)

(15) QUANDARY looks the goods after three near misses.

Stablemates (4) CAPTAIN CORRUPT and (6) SIR WILLIAM have shown promise in their fledgling careers. They have strong claims.

(5) DONDER STORM and (11) BULLITT also have the form and experience to get in the shake-up.



RACE 6 (1,800M)

(2) MERIDIUS needed his first run after being gelded. Will be in the mix.

(1) SIMPLE SIMPLE also needed his last run. Has come on heaps.

The remaining five runners are no slouch and any could run a place.



RACE 7 (1,600M)

(16) ROCKPOOL ran back-to-back seconds over shorter trips. He should go close despite the widest draw.

(1) ASPECT is closely matched with Rockpool.

(4) SELUKWE, (5) MADISON BLUES and (9) CYBOTIX showed improvement last time. Keep safe.



RACE 8 (1,160M)

(2) DESERT MIRACLE may find this a bit sharp. But she can quicken up and should go very well.

(7) GOOD QUEEN BESS needed her last outing and will improve.

(5) MOONSHININGTHROUGH is above average and can make her presence felt.

(1) VAL D’ORCIA and (3) SWEET PEPPER (lame last time) could get into the tierce.



RACE 9 (1,100M)

(1) MISS GREENLIGHT is consistent. She can fight out the finish.

(5) MA BLACK filled the runner-up berth behind (8) DIFFERENT FACE (1.5kg worse off). But, with improved fitness, she can turn the tables.

(12) GIMMEAFIRST should go better racing from behind.



RACE 10 (1,000M)

(1) BIG BURN needed her last run but has yet to win over this trip.

(9) IPHIKO beat (12) FLOWERBOMB by 2½ lengths and is only 1kg worse off.

(5) REMEMBER WHEN coughed last time but can bounce back.



RACE 11 (1,100M)

(4) LOVE IN WINTER made a winning debut and backed that up with another victory in a similar contest. Can score again.

(2) MICHAEL FARADAY and (12) DANCE VARIETY are useful sorts who can threaten over the shorter trip.

(9) LUNARCAM is in form but will need to improve to have a say.



RACE 12 (1,800M)

(2) SPARKLING WATER won the Durban July but has drawn wide. She has been freshened up nicely.

(3) ARAGOSTA (also with a wide draw) and (12) EAST COAST (not well in) will form useful back-ups.

(17) PERFECT WITNESS will have the run of the race with only 50kg on her back from a good draw.

(5) NEBRAAS will be suited by the fast pace and will be catching up late.



RACE 13 (1,100M)

(7) SANTA MARIA made an encouraging winning comeback over 1,400m. Chance again.

Stablemate (1) GOING UP could fare well with the drop to this trip on 4kg better terms.

(2) WHOA WHOA WHOA and (5) STIPTELIK remain open to improvement, so could have a say.



RACE 14 (2,400M)

(2) ROYAL MAZARIN and (5) FLAG BEARER are 5kg and 4.5kg better than (4) CAPE BOUQUET. It could get close all round.

(3) GO DREAM MACHINE is a moody sort but cannot be ignored.



RACE 15 (2,400M)

(2) YOUNG LOVE resumes but did win a three-year-old fillies’ feature over this course and distance two starts back. She looms as a big threat with only 50kg on her back.

(3) FLOWER OF SAIGON and (4) BARATHEON are consistent and stay this trip well. They will make their presence felt.

(7) REX UNION is an improving stayer who could have a role to play, too.



RACE 16 (1,400M)

(4) BLACK EGRET finished one length ahead of (1) SYLVAN THEATER last time. Big say.

(12) SHARAPOVA is worth noting first-up. Watch for betting support.

(6) PUERTO PLATA missed the kick on debut but got going late. He has decent place claims.